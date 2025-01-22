Chromebooks are getting new real-time controls and engagement tools for educators

What you need to know

Google is rolling out new features to make classrooms better for both teachers and students, including enhanced Chromebook tools and new features in Google Classroom.

One of the new features is "Class Tools," designed to give teachers real-time control over managed Chromebooks. Now, educators can connect with students, share content directly, and even turn on Live Captions and Translations. The goal is to make lessons easier and keeping students hooked.

Google is also bringing Face Control to Chromebooks, so users can navigate with head movements and facial gestures.

Additionally, over 20 new Chromebook models are set for launch in 2025, from budget-friendly options like the Acer Chromebook Spin 511 for students to more powerful picks like the Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 for teachers.

The Lenovo Chromebook Plus 2-in-1 is powered by Intel Core processors and features Google AI tools. It sports a 14-inch FullHD touchscreen, 11-hour battery life, and robust security with two-factor authentication and regular updates.

(Image credit: Lenovo)

Big upgrades are also headed to Google Classroom. Teachers can now use Gemini, Google’s AI model, to create custom vocabulary lists for different grade levels and topics. Plus, Figma’s FigJam is now a Classroom add-on, making it easier to collaborate on group projects with online whiteboarding.

Teachers are getting some handy new tools to simplify their work. They can now create student groups for custom assignments and grade faster. Furthermore, to keep parents in the know, they can share a direct link to the Classwork page, so guardians can easily track assignments.

Finally, Google's NotebookLM Plus, the upgraded version of its AI-powered research and writing assistant, is now available for Google Education users 18 and up, offering features like uploading sources and creating detailed summaries, lesson plans, and study guides—complete with proper citations.

These new features signify that Google is all-in on using tech to make education better, giving teachers handy tools and helping students get a more engaging learning experience.