What you need to know
- Google is launching new features for the Chrome OS camera app.
- Users will be able to control the angle of their external webcams from the app.
- Google is also teasing a GIF creator that will be available next year.
Google has highlighted some new features that it's bringing to the Chrome OS camera app that owners of the best Chromebooks can look forward to.
Google first highlights the Scan mode that first appeared with Chrome 94, which includes QR code scanning and as well as document scanning. This will scan any document using the front or back camera on your Chromebook and convert it to a PDF or JPEG. The function will automatically detect the edges of your document, but users can also manually adjust them.
Additionally, for users with the best webcams, the camera app will now include Pan-Tilt-Zoom controls to adjust the angle that the camera captures videos and images. The camera app will save these settings, so you don't have to keep readjusting for every Google Meet video chat.
Google is also teasing the ability to create GIFs straight from the camera app. This will let users record five-second videos that can be converted into shareable GIFs. This function isn't yet available, but Google says it will arrive in early 2022.
A new beta feature also allows users to control the camera with their voice thanks to Google Assistant integration.
As 9to5Google points out, these new features are rolling out as part of Chrome OS 96, coming just a week or so after Chrome 96 became available. Other features arriving include Nearby Share, which is now available within app share sheets, as well as improvements to the Chrome OS app settings page that includes individual notification toggles.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
Qualcomm announces its new flagship Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 mobile platform
Qualcomm launches its latest flagship Snapdragon chipset to power the best Android phones of 2022. The new chip features improvements in AI, imaging, gaming, and more.
PlayStation recap: Skyrim gets yet another re-release for its anniversary
Don't miss out on any PlayStation news that happened in November. We've rounded up the biggest stories for you to check out, like Skyrim's re-release and Elden Ring's tech test.
December Quest v35 update finally adds cloud saves and multi-user support
The December v35 update is now rolling out for the Oculus Quest and Meta Quest 2, bringing half a dozen new features along with it.
Make your Chromebook more powerful with these docking stations
If you need to turn your Chromebook into an easy-to-use desktop, these docking stations are exactly what you need. Here are our favorites you should check out!