One of the best VPN providers is back with another awesome deal and this time it is offering lifetime savings that you won't want to miss. For a limited time, you can sign up for IPVanish's monthly plan and save 59%, dropping the price down to just $5 per month.

This deal is worth considering for a few reasons. Firstly, the 59% discount puts IPVanish in cheap VPN territory with a monthly price of $5. You also don't have to pay upfront for a year or two years like many other VPN deals; it's just $5 for each month you want to use the service, for as long as you want to use it for. That also means that the 59% discount is available for life if you want — it'll remain for as long as your account is active. To sweeten the deal a little further, IPVanish will also include 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage at no extra cost to you.

Discount protection IPVanish VPN Protect yourself with a VPN subscription at just $5 a month with this 59% lifetime discount. Not only are you saving almost two thirds versus the regular monthly cost, but you'll also score 250GB of SugarSync cloud storage for free. $5 per month See at IPVanish

A VPN can be used for a number of different purposes, from securing your connections while on public Wi-Fi to spoofing your location to make it easier to access geo-restricted content like Studio Ghibli films in the U.S.

The way it works is simple. You pay for the subscription, install the app, and connect to a server of your choice. From here, all of your data gets routed through this extra step, making it impossible for outsiders to access it and people to tell where you are really located at the time.

IPVanish's VPN service offers a network of over 1,300 servers in 75+ locations worldwide, unlimited P2P traffic, powerful apps for Windows, Mac, Android, iOS, and even Fire TV, as well as a speedy connection. Your subscription also allows for simultaneous use on up to 10 devices, which is more than many other providers. IPVanish uses 256-bit AES encryption and doesn't keep any traffic logs, either. Check out our IPVanish review for more on exactly how well it works.

Given today's deal offers lifetime savings and no commitment, it's probably one of the best VPN deals we've seen on the popular service in quite some time, so you won't want to miss out on it. Sign up for IPVanish today and secure these savings while you still can.

We test and review VPN services in the context of legal recreational uses. For example:



1. Accessing a service from another country (subject to the terms and conditions of that service).

2. Protecting your online security and strengthening your online privacy when abroad.



We do not support or condone the illegal or malicious use of VPN services. Consuming pirated content that is paid-for is neither endorsed nor approved by Future Publishing.