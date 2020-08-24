If you don't have a portable jump starter in your car, you should. It's definitely one of those "better to have it and not need it..." sort of devices. At the very least, you can use it to charge your mobile devices in a pinch, but it might just save you from needing to call your roadside emergency hotline at some point.

The Tacklife T6 16500mAh 600A portable car jump starter is down to $44.78 on Amazon. To get that price, clip the on-page coupon for 15% off and use code 7QWE5DCO during checkout. The discounts stack to bring the total all the way down from the $70 it is selling at. This is one of the best sale prices we've seen for it.

Juice Tacklife T6 600A Peak 16500mAh Quick Charge 3.0 SuperSafe car jump starter You can jump start 12V vehicles up to 30 times on a full charge and charge your mobile devices with the USB outputs. It's small enough to fit in your glove compartment and comes with a two-year warranty. Stack the below code with the on-page coupon. $44.78 $69.97 $25 off See at Amazon With coupon: 7QWE5DCO

Tacklife's portable jump starter is small enough to fit in your car's glove compartment, but it has enough juice to start cars, trucks, motorcycles, and other vehicles up to 30 times on a full charge. The included jump cables have eight built-in protections, including being spark-proof, and protection from reverse polarity, over-current, high temperatures, overloads, and more. The flashing light uses an audio-visual system of beeps and flashes to let you know when something isn't working or going according to plan.

The two USB outputs have Quick Charge 3.0 so you can recharge compatible mobile devices super fast. Of course, even if your devices don't have Quick Charge, you can still power up. Charge just about anything, including smartphones, tablets, and Kindles. The 12V 10A output can power air pumps, vacuums, and other accessories through the included cigarette lighter adapter. There is also an LED flashlight with three available modes.

It comes with a two-year warranty, and users give it 4.7 stars based on over 3,000 reviews.

