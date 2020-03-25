March is Women's HIstory Month, and Hulu is celebrating it by bringing attention to all the shows and movies on the platform starring women both on the screen and behind the scenes. Hulu is also working with an organization called ReFrame that's trying to achieve gender balance in entertainment. Shows and movies with the ReFrame stamp on Hulu reflect those that feature women in some way, whether they star in the show like the original comedy PEN15 or they work behind the camera to write, direct, or produce... also like PEN15.

Hulu With lots of great content, and tons of original content, there's defintiely something available to watch on Hulu. Start your free trial at Hulu

Empire If you know anything about Empire you probably already know it features a strong performance by Taraji P. Henson as Cookie Lyon, but what you might not know is how many women there are behind the scenes. There are women working as producers, writers, editors, directors, and even composers on this show. Plus, it's just an overall great show. If you haven't watched it yet, you've got plenty to binge since there are six seasons to get through.

Take Control Empire Binge all six seasons of this show as the family of Lucious Lyon battles for control of his entertainment business and he deals with the fatal medical condition that brings his life crashing down. See at Hulu

Killing Eve I missed this show when it first came out, and that was unlucky for me. This is an amazing thrill of a ride featuring strong women on both the good and bad side. Jodie Comer's portrayal of the psychopath assassin in this show is one of my favorite villains ever. Killing Eve also features several women behind the scenes with several female producers and half of season 2 directed by women. Each season has featured a different female showrunner as well.

Watch it for the villain Killing Eve This show pits Sandra Oh's character, who works as a spy studying female assassins, against Jodie Comer's character, who just so happens to be a female assassin, in a battle of wits and wills that sends them chasing after each other. See at Hulu

PEN15 There's some irony in the title of this show in that it features two grown women playing 13-year-old fictionalized versions of themselves. In the show, they live perpetually in the 7th grade, and they will still be in the 7th grade in the second season and any future seasons. The other kids on the show are played by kids, too, which makes it weirder. It's a coming-of-age show where the stars both neither fully come of age and have already well surpassed this moment in their lives. The show's stars also created and produce it, with many other women working behind the scenes as well.

Back to School PEN15 The premise of this show was a little too weird for me at first, but once I gave it a shot the comedy was worth it and the idea of grown women playing 13 year old girls faded for the sake of the story being told. See at Hulu

Ramy Ramy is an award-winning Hulu comedy/drama created by and starring the very-talented Ramy Youssef. It's a really fascinating and unique look at American Muslims. Behind the scenes, Ramy features female producers, writers, editors, and even cinematographers. Half of the first season is directed by women, too. The show is very funny, and even if you didn't grow up in the Muslim culture it turns out pretty much everyone faces the same coming-of-age issues.

Wash Between Your Toes Ramy A great award-winning show on Hulu that explores what it's like growing up in an Egyptian Muslim community in New Jersey. Ramy is funny and a little dramatic. See at Hulu

Crazy Rich Asians You probably saw this one in theaters because it was a box office hit, but it wouldn't hurt to watch it again. This hilarious movie explores the relationship of Nick and Rachel, who almost fall apart after a trip to Singapore gets them into all kinds of trouble with Nick's crazy rich family. In addition to starring several fantastic actresses, the movie's screenplay was adapted by Adele Lim. There are also female producers, an award-winning female costume designer, and more. You do need the Cinemax add-on to watch this on Hulu.

Family Business Crazy Rich Asians A great movie that obviously hit a lot of box office success, this one is worth another watch. Not only is it a really fun film, it also features a lot of great women both in front of the camera and behind the scenes. See at Hulu

Booksmart This coming-of-age comedy movie was made from a screenplay written by four women, stars two more, and is Olivia Wilde's directorial debut. It's also really really funny. I don't know for sure but I think this movie was overshadowed at the box office by big movies like Disney's live-action Aladdin at the time. It definitely should have been talked about more. Now at least you can check it out on Hulu.

Coming of Age Booksmart This movie stars Beanie Feldstein and Kaitlyn Dever as two high-school students who want to break the rules and party in the last few days before graduation. It's basically a buddy comedy in high school. See at Hulu