Back in May, we got a look at the Samsung Galaxy S10 in its brilliant new Cardinal Red color, but at the time it was uncertain when and where it would launch. Well, good news for EE customers in the UK, because it looks like this red beauty is headed your way.

According to a tweet sent out, the Cardinal Red variant of the Galaxy S10 is now exclusively available from EE in the UK. The new color is available in the 128GB variant for all three models, including the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+. However, it is not available for the recently launched Samsung Galaxy S10 5G.