Best answer: Yes, the Galaxy Watch used 20mm and 22mm band sizes for the two watch size options, and the new Galaxy Watch 3 uses the same standard watch bands as well.
- Classic yet futuristic: Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 (From $400 at Best Buy)
- Metallic comfort: Fullmosa Stainless Steel 22mm Watch Band ($13 at Amazon)
- Creative canvas: Beafiry Canvas 20mm Watch Band ($15 at Amazon)
Will you be able to use Samsung Galaxy Watch bands on the new Galaxy Watch 3?
There are a lot of reasons to buy a watch. Perhaps as a fashion accessory or maybe as a status symbol. It could simply be to tell the time. Then when it comes to the reasons for owning a smartwatch, that list grows even more. This is especially true when considering a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 due to its impressive feature list and price. Regardless of the reason your purchase the watch, you'll want to make it yours, and that could include a new watch band.
There are a lot of different watch sizes out there, which also means there are just as many watch band sizes. Maybe you have some watch bands from your Galaxy Watch that you want to use for the new Galaxy Watch 3. Perhaps you would like to purchase some options for when you receive your new watch. Thankfully, the original Galaxy Watch, both the 46mm with the 22mm band and 42mm with a 20mm band, used standard watch bands.
When Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 3, it decided to create twos sizes as well, 45mm and 41mm. While doing this, Samsung maintained the same standard band sizes that the original Galaxy Watch used. This means you get to keep those favorite watch bands that you have from your other watches utilizing the standard watch straps. Using either 20mm or 22mm on the 41mm or 45mm your Galaxy Watch 3 can take advantage of them.
Now you can customize your new Samsung smartwatch till your heart's content with a variety of watch bands. With so many watch band options from silicone to leather, canvas to metal, and so many others, you may have a hard time picking out a favorite.
Make it yours
Samsung Galaxy Watch 3
So you can be you
You buy clothes, furniture, and other accessories that match your personality, so why not do that for your new Galaxy Watch 3? Thankfully this impressive piece of tech uses standard 20 and 22mm watch bands to let you express yourself while being on the cutting edge of smartwatches.
Feel the steel
Fullmosa Stainless Steel 22mm Watch Band
Cold comfort
Stainless steel is used in tons of applications and has been a staple in the watch band world for a very long time. One of the most comfortable options in this category, the Fullmosa mesh band, is also one of the best.
Your watch is your canvas
Bearfiry Canvas 20mm Watch Band
So make it your own
The canvas watch band from Beafiry offers both comfort and style, and can help make your Galaxy Watch 3 look great in any situation.
We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.
The Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 comes in four fun colors — which should you get?
Wearables are very personal devices, and you want to get one that matches your style and personality. We'll show you what colors the Samsung Galaxy Watch comes in to help you decide what's the best look for you.
Go wireless anywhere with these Qi power banks to recharge your phone
Portable charging is great, but cables get snagged, ripped, and forgotten. Wireless power banks don't need no stinkin' cables.
Ditch the cable and go wireless with these charging pads and stands
Charging with a cable is faster, but a wireless charger is much more convenient. These are the best you can buy, whether you want a pad, a stand, or a multi-device charger.