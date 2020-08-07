Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 Both SizesSource: Andrew Martonik / Android Central

Best answer: Yes, the Galaxy Watch used 20mm and 22mm band sizes for the two watch size options, and the new Galaxy Watch 3 uses the same standard watch bands as well.

Will you be able to use Samsung Galaxy Watch bands on the new Galaxy Watch 3?

There are a lot of reasons to buy a watch. Perhaps as a fashion accessory or maybe as a status symbol. It could simply be to tell the time. Then when it comes to the reasons for owning a smartwatch, that list grows even more. This is especially true when considering a Samsung Galaxy Watch 3 due to its impressive feature list and price. Regardless of the reason your purchase the watch, you'll want to make it yours, and that could include a new watch band.

There are a lot of different watch sizes out there, which also means there are just as many watch band sizes. Maybe you have some watch bands from your Galaxy Watch that you want to use for the new Galaxy Watch 3. Perhaps you would like to purchase some options for when you receive your new watch. Thankfully, the original Galaxy Watch, both the 46mm with the 22mm band and 42mm with a 20mm band, used standard watch bands.

Galaxy Watch 3 Both SizesSource: Android Central

When Samsung announced the Galaxy Watch 3, it decided to create twos sizes as well, 45mm and 41mm. While doing this, Samsung maintained the same standard band sizes that the original Galaxy Watch used. This means you get to keep those favorite watch bands that you have from your other watches utilizing the standard watch straps. Using either 20mm or 22mm on the 41mm or 45mm your Galaxy Watch 3 can take advantage of them.

Now you can customize your new Samsung smartwatch till your heart's content with a variety of watch bands. With so many watch band options from silicone to leather, canvas to metal, and so many others, you may have a hard time picking out a favorite.

Make it yours

Samsung Galaxy Watch 3

So you can be you

You buy clothes, furniture, and other accessories that match your personality, so why not do that for your new Galaxy Watch 3? Thankfully this impressive piece of tech uses standard 20 and 22mm watch bands to let you express yourself while being on the cutting edge of smartwatches.

Feel the steel

Fullmosa Stainless Steel 22mm Watch Band

Cold comfort

Stainless steel is used in tons of applications and has been a staple in the watch band world for a very long time. One of the most comfortable options in this category, the Fullmosa mesh band, is also one of the best.

Your watch is your canvas

Bearfiry Canvas 20mm Watch Band

So make it your own

The canvas watch band from Beafiry offers both comfort and style, and can help make your Galaxy Watch 3 look great in any situation.

We may earn a commission for purchases using our links. Learn more.