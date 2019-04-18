Best answer: Yes! You can use gift cards and credit cards together on the PlayStation Store by using PlayStation Network gift cards (PSN cards) or by adding funds with a registered prepaid gift card.

PSN cards are the easiest solution. They can be purchased as either a physical card or a digital eCard in values of $10 - 100 dollars. Cards are activated at the time of purchase and they come with a code. The physical cards have a scratch-off material over the code while e-cards will be followed up with an e-mailed digital code. The only downside to PSN cards is they are limited to use on accounts from within the same country of purchase.

When you go to the PlayStation Store, enter your PSN code under 'Redeem Codes'. Entering your PSN code here will add the card's value to your account's wallet so when you go to checkout there will be an option to use your wallet's balance before other payment methods. Wallet balance, credit card; It's all in the order you use them!

Prepaid Gift Card

While the PlayStation Store doesn't expressly say they accept prepaid gift cards as a form of payment, these cards are treated like debit cards once they have been registered. They will not work on the PlayStation Store without being registered first. To register your prepaid gift card, visit the website indicated on the cards packaging and follow the instructions.

Now that your card is registered, you can use it in conjunction with a credit card by first adding funds to your PlayStation Store's wallet. Click on Payment Management, followed by Add Funds. Enter your gift card number like a traditional debit card, matching the registered information. If addresses don't match than it won't work on the store.

When you are ready to checkout, use the funds you just added to the wallet balance before other payment methods. If you use a credit or debit card before using the wallet, the cards will cover the full balance, so be careful of the order in which you pay! Add funds with the registered gift card, use your PS wallet, and then pay the balance with a credit card. You just used both a gift card and credit card to pay on the PlayStation Store!