Best answer: Yes, you can order replacement Touch Controllers for your Oculus Quest directly from Oculus. You can purchase them separately, so you don't have to buy a pair if you've only lost or broken one Touch Controller.

Staying in touch

The Touch Controllers are some of the most important components of the Oculus Quest. They allow you to interact with games, apps, and the headset's interface. Everything from Beat Saber to the Settings menu requires a Touch Controller. The Touch Controllers that ship with the Oculus Quest are not as robust as previous versions of the Touch Controller that shipped with the CV1. As a result, you can break a Touch Controller more easily.

The most likely part of the controller to break is the tracking ring on the top of it. It's the thinnest point of the controller and the most likely to get hit if you punch a wall while playing SUPERHOT VR. In addition to breaking a controller, you may lose one or both controllers or need a new one for any other reason.

Ordering a replacement

While ordering a replacement Touch Controller isn't cheap, it is very easy. Oculus sells the left and right controllers separately on their website. A single controller costs $69. The website states that they'll be dispatched in around two days, so you probably won't have to wait very long to receive your replacement.