Best answer: Yes. The Bose Noise Cancelling Headphone 700 are capable of connecting to two devices at the same time.
Get stuff done with multiple devices and Bose
The release of the Noise Cancelling Headphones 700 from Bose are not by any means just a simple new product. Bose has been in the audio game for a while, and these headphones are a culmination of everything Bose has done to provide better noise-canceling headphones.
For those who live the multi-device life, which is likely quite a lot of folks, being able to have your favorite connected headphones paired to two devices at the same time is essential. For example, you are sitting at the coffee shop working on a big project and listening to your Coffeehouse playlist. Then, a phone call comes in from a client, and you need to answer any questions or concerns that may be had. With the NCH 700, you can answer the call from your phone, the music on your laptop or tablet will pause for the duration of the call, and you can get everything done.
This is a feature that is surprisingly missing from other options on the market, such as the Sony WH1000XM3. Bose made sure that its latest release did not cut any corners, and that point is driven home when you look at everything you get in this sleek package.
Are there any nuances to this?
There is usually a catch when it comes to these additional features being added to a set of new headphones. However, that is not the case with the Bose NCH 700, because you can pair these with up to eight devices before the oldest paired device is bumped from the list.
Bose does state that these headphones will only be actively connected to the two most recent devices when powered on. One caveat, although not a very big one, is that the audio can only be played back from one device at a time. This is not a huge problem, as more than likely your headphones will be paired to either your phone (for phone calls) and a tablet or computer that you are using to get your work done or for a gaming session.
In those events that you want to switch between devices for playback, you will need to first pause the audio on the primary device and then hit play on the secondary device. Doing this allows you to move between your phone, tablet, or laptop and the Bose NCH 700 with ease and without having to go through the rigamarole of switching the active Bluetooth connection manually.
