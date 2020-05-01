Join a collective of global leaders, entertainers, and citizens coming together in a 24-hour livestreamed event this weekend. The Call to Unite livestream will bring together a range of cultural, spiritual, and civic leaders from across the world for a global movement to directly support COVID-19 relief efforts. As the world stays at home to support social distancing measures, the livestream acts as a celebration of the support and strength shown during the past several weeks.
During its special opening hour, The Call to Unite livestream will feature host Tim Shriver with guests like Oprah Winfrey, Eckhart Tolle, T.D. Jakes, former Presidents, and more. As the livestream progresses on, the guests will share positivity and support in their own ways, from teaching a practice to performing a song, recounting a past memory or offering a prayer, sharing a poem, or another unique gift.
UNITE is partnered with GiveDirectly to help raise financial support for families from around the world who are dealing with the effects from the current pandemic. You can find ways to donate through GiveDirectly or volunteer through Points of Light on the Call to Unite website.
Call to Unite livestream: When and where
The Call to Unite livestream begins tonight, Friday, May 1 at 8pm EDT and airs through Saturday, May 2 at 8pm EDT. That gives you 24 hours to check in, though the first hour isn't one you should miss as it's set to feature special guests like Oprah, T.D. Jakes, and a few former Presidents.
You'll be able to watch the livestream on a number of social media platforms, including Facebook, YouTube, Twitter, and LinkedIn. You can also find the stream at Unite.us once it begins, or on SiriusXM Stars channel 109.
Who will be at the Call to Unite livestream
There's a long list of guests scheduled to appear during the 24-hour livestream, such as Common, Oprah Winfrey, Alanis Morissette, Amandla Stenberg. Charlamagne tha God, Deepak Chopra, Eva Longoria, Jennifer Garner, Jewel, Josh Groban, Julia Roberts, LeAnn Rimes, Mandy Moore, Marie Kondo, Martin Luther King III, Martin Sheen, Naomi Campbell, Peter Gabriel, Questlove, Quincy Jones, Rodney Atkins, The Young People's Chorus of New York City, Yao Ming, and 98 Degrees. For a full list, visit the Call to Unite website.
How to watch Call to Unite livestream
You can watch the Call to Unite livestream on a variety of devices. Whether you want to watch on your smart TV, smartphone, tablet, computer, Fire TV Stick, or even your Nintendo Switch, it's possible. While YouTube will probably be your best option to watch the show on any of those devices, you could also potentially use the Facebook or Twitter apps to watch the show. You would just need to navigate to 'thecalltounite' account on either platform.
If you are unable to view YouTube locally, try out a VPN service now to unlock access in your region.
