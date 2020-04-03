What you need to know
- Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the latest entry in the massive first-person shooter franchise.
- The game is getting a new season on April 8.
- Season 3 should add new maps, cosmetics, and more.
- You can purchase Call of Duty: Modern Warfare for $60 on Amazon
Today, Activision revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's next season, Season 3, begins on April 8. Aside from that, no details were provided. The promotional image is quite striking to say the least.
Players should expect new weapons, characters, and much more. Hopefully, interesting maps will be added to the game too. Right now, everyone seems to be focused on Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale experience.
Season 3.— Call of Duty (@CallofDuty) April 3, 2020
4.8.20.#Warzone #ModernWarfare pic.twitter.com/UdjN4HjP5y
What do you want to see from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Season 3? Hopefully, some fan-favorite weapons, modes, and maps will return.
Look who's back!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Captain Price and his cigar make a return
The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One Operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power. Call of Duty: Modern Warfare engulfs fans in an incredibly raw, gritty, provocative narrative that brings unrivaled intensity.
