  • Call of Duty: Modern Warfare is the latest entry in the massive first-person shooter franchise.
  • The game is getting a new season on April 8.
  • Season 3 should add new maps, cosmetics, and more.
Today, Activision revealed that Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's next season, Season 3, begins on April 8. Aside from that, no details were provided. The promotional image is quite striking to say the least.

Players should expect new weapons, characters, and much more. Hopefully, interesting maps will be added to the game too. Right now, everyone seems to be focused on Call of Duty: Warzone, the free-to-play Call of Duty battle royale experience.

What do you want to see from Call of Duty: Modern Warfare - Season 3? Hopefully, some fan-favorite weapons, modes, and maps will return.

