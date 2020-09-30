What you need to know
- Zombies mode is a staple of Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games.
- Today, Treyarch showed off Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies for the first time.
- This mode will support free post-launch DLC like other modes in Black Ops Cold War.
- Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020.
While the story of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War appears to be a gripping thriller with real-world implications and the multiplayer shows promising new modes with a lack of polish, the Zombies mode hasn't been shown — until now. Today, Activision and Treyarch revealed what players can expect from the latest version of the long-running Zombies mode.
You can check out the first-ever gameplay trailer and developer insights for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies below.
Some major changes include cross-progression tied to the rest of multiplayer, as well as cross-play support. Zombies will also get free post-launch DLC, so players won't be buying map packs like in past games.
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020 for the PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.
Standard or cross-gen
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War
Cold War era
Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War takes players to the 1980s with a thriller-esque campaign at the height of tension between superpowers. This is just the standard PS4 edition of the game, while the cross-gen version is $70 and includes the digital PS5 version of the game. The ultimate edition includes the cross-gen version and some extra digital goodies.
