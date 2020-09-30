While the story of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War appears to be a gripping thriller with real-world implications and the multiplayer shows promising new modes with a lack of polish, the Zombies mode hasn't been shown — until now. Today, Activision and Treyarch revealed what players can expect from the latest version of the long-running Zombies mode.

You can check out the first-ever gameplay trailer and developer insights for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies below.