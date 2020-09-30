Call Of Duty Black Ops Cold War ZombiesSource: Activision (screenshot)

What you need to know

  • Zombies mode is a staple of Treyarch-developed Call of Duty games.
  • Today, Treyarch showed off Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies for the first time.
  • This mode will support free post-launch DLC like other modes in Black Ops Cold War.
  • Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020.

While the story of Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War appears to be a gripping thriller with real-world implications and the multiplayer shows promising new modes with a lack of polish, the Zombies mode hasn't been shown — until now. Today, Activision and Treyarch revealed what players can expect from the latest version of the long-running Zombies mode.

You can check out the first-ever gameplay trailer and developer insights for Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War Zombies below.

Some major changes include cross-progression tied to the rest of multiplayer, as well as cross-play support. Zombies will also get free post-launch DLC, so players won't be buying map packs like in past games.

Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War is set to release on November 13, 2020 for the PS5, PS4, PC, Xbox Series X and Xbox Series S.

