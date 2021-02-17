Those hoping to snag an affordable VPN deal this month will want to check out the current promotion running at VyprVPN. For a limited time, you can score a free year of service when you go for the already-discounted 2-year plan.

At just $60 upfront, you're effectively paying just $1.66 per month over the course of the subscription making this one of the cheapest VPNs available right now.

87% savings VyprVPN Save 87% by going for the 36-month offer at VyprVPN this month. It's got a fast, reliable connection for streaming, strong encryption, apps for all the major platforms, and servers all over the world. $60.00 $466.20 $406 off See at VyprVPN

It's wild how much of our lives are online in this day and age, and even wilder just how much personal data we share and how much we're tracked across the web. That's probably why VPNs, or virtual private networks, have gotten so popular in recent years as we strive to claw back a little bit of online privacy. Thankfully, you don't have to spend a fortune to subscribe to one with a variety of inexpensive VPN services out there.

VyprVPN may be one of the cheapest options available right now at under $2 a month, but it's not short on features. The service has strong encryption and fast speeds for your browsing and streaming needs. With servers in over 70 locations worldwide, you can also easily bypass geographic restrictions on content making it one of the best streaming VPNs. There's also a killswitch, DNS protection, automatic public Wi-Fi protection, and more.

You can use VyprVPN on basically all of your devices thanks to apps for iOS, Mac, Android, Windows, and even your compatible router. The service keeps no logs and allows for up to five devices to be connected simultaneously.

The current deal is only available until the end of the month so don't miss it.