News across Twitter and Business Wire have revealed that Burger King is teaming up with Activision and Grubhub to promote the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.

The promotion pays tribute to Burger Town, the legendary restaurant from the campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It also appears in the map Arkaden in MW3, and in Advanced Warfare as part of the Zombies game mode.

According to the report, Burger King on North Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, CA will be transformed into Burger Town from 3pm-7pm local time. An Activision gaming hub will give players a chance to play the latest iteration of Call of Duty, and challengers will have the change to face of against the COD pros FaZe Apex and Scump.

For fans not in the LA area, Grubhub is promoting Burger King restaurants in 16 different cities. Fans will be able to order from a rebranded "Burger Town" menu with Call of Duty themed meals. Fans will also have the chance to get codes that will unlock bonus in-game content by using the code BKCALLOFDUTY at the checkout. According to the report: