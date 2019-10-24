What you need to know
- Burger King has teamed up with Grubhub and Activision to promote the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
- The promotion is a tribute to the legendary Burger Town restaurant which first appeared in Call of Duty MW2.
- Fans in LA can visit Burger Town in Long Beach, CA, and in 16 other cities they can order from a Call of Duty Themed restaurant via Grubhub.
News across Twitter and Business Wire have revealed that Burger King is teaming up with Activision and Grubhub to promote the launch of Call of Duty: Modern Warfare.
The promotion pays tribute to Burger Town, the legendary restaurant from the campaign in Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 2. It also appears in the map Arkaden in MW3, and in Advanced Warfare as part of the Zombies game mode.
According to the report, Burger King on North Bellflower Boulevard in Long Beach, CA will be transformed into Burger Town from 3pm-7pm local time. An Activision gaming hub will give players a chance to play the latest iteration of Call of Duty, and challengers will have the change to face of against the COD pros FaZe Apex and Scump.
For fans not in the LA area, Grubhub is promoting Burger King restaurants in 16 different cities. Fans will be able to order from a rebranded "Burger Town" menu with Call of Duty themed meals. Fans will also have the chance to get codes that will unlock bonus in-game content by using the code BKCALLOFDUTY at the checkout. According to the report:
For the first qualifying delivery purchase, guests will receive a code to unlock a bonus in-game "Burger Town Emblem." On the second delivery purchase, guests will receive a code to unlock a "Burger Town Calling Card." On the third delivery purchase, guests will receive a code to unlock the "Burger Town Bubby Weapon Charm." From 10/24 through 11/6, Grubhub diners will also qualify for free delivery on an order over $10 from BK and "Burger Town" locations (no promo code needed).** To order, download Grubhub on on iOS or Android phones.
At the time of writing there is no confirmation of which 16 cities are participating in the promotion.
You can check out everything you need to know about Call of Duty: Modern Warfare here
Look who's back!
Call of Duty: Modern Warfare
Captain Price and his cigar make a return
The stakes have never been higher as players take on the role of lethal Tier One Operators in a heart-racing saga that will affect the global balance of power.
