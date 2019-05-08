Home security solutions are continually evolving; HD cameras that cost less than a couple hundred dollars now allow us to watch live footage from anywhere in the world using our smartphones. The prices are continually dropping, too, bringing us to today's announcement of Blink Home Security's Blink XT2 Camera — a smart security camera that starts at just $89.99.

The latest wire-free Blink smart security camera builds upon its predecessor by offering two-year battery life on just two AA batteries, along with customizable motion detection and the ability to watch its livestream using an app on your phone.

Building upon the features of last year's well-received Blink XT camera, the Blink XT2 offers extended battery life that will keep it powered for two years on just two AA batteries. And just like the original model, it's designed to be 100% wire-free and weather-proof so you can use it anywhere you'd like — whether that be indoors or outdoors. The Blink XT2 records in 1080p HD and features two-way audio, giving you the ability to talk with anyone on the other side of the camera using the Blink Home Monitor app on your phone. That could mean chatting with your family or even reminding your dog to stay out of the garbage.

Unlike many other smart security cameras, the Blink XT2 requires no monthly fees and even offers free cloud storage. The XT2 also offers enhanced motion detection which is customizable to help reduce false alerts, as well as compatibility with Amazon Alexa, allowing you to view its livestream on an Echo Spot, Echo Show, or Fire TV by simply asking Alexa to show you the camera's livestream.

Blink strove to provide a more cost-efficient product for consumers this time around as well, and as such the XT2 camera is debuting at 25% less than the original did. For those who've never owned a Blink camera before, the Blink XT2 Camera is available for pre-order bundled with the required Blink Sync Module at Amazon for $99.99. The module allows the camera to connect to the internet, though you'll only need one at home despite how many cameras you choose to set up at home. There are even slight discounts to be had when you purchase a bundle of multiple cameras, such as the three-pack for $249.99.

Homes which already have the Blink Sync Module set up can choose to purchase a single add-on camera for $89.99. The XT2 is set to begin shipping on May 22.

