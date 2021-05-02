You only have a few hours to grab the Hisense H9G Quantum Series 55-inch smart Android TV while it's down to a low price of $649.99 at Amazon. This is a match for its lowest price and a drop we've only seen once before in the last six months. Amazon is price matching the deal of the day over at Best Buy where you can also find this TV going for the same low price. Of course Best Buy's deals of the day change, you know, every day so the timing on this is limited.

Honestly at this price and with these features, it doesn't matter how you plan to use your new TV. It could be the centerpiece of your living room or a great bedroom TV. Use it for video games or binging from your favorite streaming platforms. The TV is equipped with all the features you need to use it however you want.

The Hisense ULED technology helps boost color, brightness, motion, and more. Plus it has Quantum Dot and wide color gamut mapping tech so you get amazing color combinations and detailed image quality no matter what. With a built-in processor for 4K upscaling, you can enjoy all your favorite content with the best resolution possible.

You'll also be able to watch a ton of content with HDR. The TV supports Dolby Vision, HDR 10, HLG, and HDR 10+, which means you get crazy HDR support for all your movies and shows.

Of course, it wouldn't be a smart TV without a smart platform. In this case, you'll get Android TV, which is a great and regularly updated smart platform that gives you access to all your favorite services. The TV also has Chromecast so you can send content from your phone to the screen. With a TV remote that includes voice access and Google Assistant built right in, you have multiple ways to use your voice to search for new shows, control your smart home, ask about the weather, and more.