It's a rematch of last year's AFC Championship showdown as Kansas City take on Buffalo in an intriguing instalment of Sunday Night Football.
Read on for full details on how to watch Bills vs Chiefs, no matter where you are in the world.
That last meeting between these two teams saw the Chiefs run out 38-24 winners at Arrowhead, with contrasting form for both teams since that clash.
The Chiefs look a much different team since that win, with their defence having had a torrid time this season with Kansas City leaking the second-most points per game (currently 31.3).
While their attacking threat remains as deadly as ever, having notched up 134 points this term, their disappointing defeats to Ravens and the Chargers has illustrated that they're struggling to compensate for their current frailties at the back.
The Buffalo's have meanwhile gone from strength to strength in recent weeks, hitting back from their season-opening defeat against the Steelers with three back-to-back wins that have included a 40-0 thrashing of Houston.
With the Chiefs looking vulnerable, this fixture looks nailed on for Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to take full advantage.
Bills vs Chiefs: Where and when?
These two teams meet at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday with kick-off set for 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT / 1:20am BST / 10:20am AEST.
Watch Bills vs Chiefs online from outside your country
We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bills vs Chiefs but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.
That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.
VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.
How to watch Bills vs Chiefs online in the US
NBC is the home of Sunday Night Football for this season with kick-off set for for 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT
If you have NBC as part of your cable package, you can also live stream the game directly through the network's website.
If you're a cable cutter, then it's worth considering over-the-top streaming service Sling TV which offers local NBC/NBCSN and Fox channels in most major markets, as well as NFL Network as part of its $35 a month Blue package. Add a further $15 for its Sling Blue + Sling Orange package and you'll also get access to ESPN 1,2 and 3 to cover most NFL viewing bases.
How to stream Bills vs Chiefs live in the UK
Gridiron fans can watch at least five NFL games live each week courtesy of the Sky Sports NFL channel along with access to the live RedZone highlights show each Sunday.
This huge match is one of those games getting the live treatment, with the Bills vs Chiefs going out on Sky at 1.20am BST on Sunday night/Monday morning.
Alternatively the dedicated NFL Game Pass Pro streaming service, with its £147.99 subscription gives you access to every single game of the 2020/21 season (subject to blackouts) including the playoffs, Super Bowl, plus RedZone access on top.
Not in the UK but still want to catch the action on Game Pass? Then utilising a VPN will let you log into a UK IP address so you can live stream NFL as if you were at home.
How to stream Bills vs Chiefs live in Canada
While both TSN and CTV are both showing tonight's game, for hardcore NFL fans in Canada probably the way to go is streaming service DAZN which has exclusive live coverage of every single 2021/22 regular season game in Canada including this game.
Priced at CA$20 a month or $150 a year, a subscription will also give you NFL Game Pass and RedZone access, alongside all of DAZN's amazing live sports roster including Premier League and Champions League soccer!
Live stream Bills vs Chiefs in Australia
If you're planning on watching this clash in Australia, then you'll need to have access to ESPN as they own the rights to show live NFL action Down Under. While the network is available as part of most Foxtel TV packages, you can also access ESPN just as easily via Kayo Sports.
The over-the-top service will let you stream loads of top level sport - including Spain's La Liga and F1 motor racing, all for the very reasonable price of just $25 per month for a basic package, or $35 a month for the premium offering. Better still, Kayo Sports is contract-free and offers a 14-day FREE TRIAL for newcomers to the service.
Kick-off Down Under for this match is at 10.20am AEST on Monday morning.
