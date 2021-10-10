It's a rematch of last year's AFC Championship showdown as Kansas City take on Buffalo in an intriguing instalment of Sunday Night Football.

Read on for full details on how to watch Bills vs Chiefs, no matter where you are in the world.

That last meeting between these two teams saw the Chiefs run out 38-24 winners at Arrowhead, with contrasting form for both teams since that clash.

The Chiefs look a much different team since that win, with their defence having had a torrid time this season with Kansas City leaking the second-most points per game (currently 31.3).

While their attacking threat remains as deadly as ever, having notched up 134 points this term, their disappointing defeats to Ravens and the Chargers has illustrated that they're struggling to compensate for their current frailties at the back.

The Buffalo's have meanwhile gone from strength to strength in recent weeks, hitting back from their season-opening defeat against the Steelers with three back-to-back wins that have included a 40-0 thrashing of Houston.

With the Chiefs looking vulnerable, this fixture looks nailed on for Patrick Mahomes, Tyreek Hill and Travis Kelce to take full advantage.

Read on as we explain below how to get a Bills vs Chiefs live stream for Sunday's game.

Bills vs Chiefs: Where and when?

These two teams meet at the Arrowhead Stadium, Kansas City, Missouri on Sunday with kick-off set for 8:20pm ET / 5:20pm PT / 1:20am BST / 10:20am AEST.

Watch Bills vs Chiefs online from outside your country

We have details of all the US, UK, Australian and Canadian broadcasters of this game further down in this guide. If you're intent on watching Bills vs Chiefs but find yourself away from home then you'll run into problems when trying to stream your domestic coverage online from abroad as it's likely to be geo-blocked.

That's where a VPN (Virtual Private Network) can be a lifesaver. They allow you to virtually change the ISP of your laptop, tablet or mobile to one that's back in your home country, letting you watch as if you were back there.

VPN's are incredibly easy to use and have the added benefit of giving you a further layer of security when surfing the web. There are lots of options, and we recommend ExpressVPN as our #1 pick due to its speed, security and ease of use. It can be used on a vast array of operating systems and devices (e.g. iOS, Android, Smart TVs, Fire TV Stick, Roku, games consoles, etc). Sign up for ExpressVPN now now and enjoy a 49% discount and 3 months FREE with an annual subscription. Or give it a try with its 30-day money back guarantee. Looking for other options? Here are some alternatives that are on sale right now.