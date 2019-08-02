Best Wireless Home Security Cameras Android Central 2019

The prevalence of WiFi-connected security cameras has made it easy to keep an eye on your home when you're away, and many of them include internal batteries so that you can mount them anywhere, even in places that a power cable can't reach. We've rounded up our favorites to help keep your security untethered to power outlets.

If you want a versatile battery-powered security camera, It's hard to beat the Arlo Pro 2. It can go anywhere — even outdoors — thanks to its magnetic mounts and IP65 weather resistance. The Arlo Pro 2 can operate on battery power or a wired connection. The Arlo Pro 2 features an excellent wireless range, which can extend hundreds of feet from your router, all while livestreaming 1080p video. It records and stores seven days' worth of motion- and sound-triggered footage for free, with paid subscriptions available if you want longer video history. Raccoons rummaging through your trash? Boom, night vision. Shady individual approaching your home? Warn them they're on camera with two-way audio — or scare them away with the 100dB siren built into the Arlo's base station. You can even connect your Arlo to IFTTT, so you can connect it with other smart devices and create recipes, like "if motion is detected in the garage, turn on the bedroom light," if you have smart lights. The rechargeable battery can last for up to six months at a time, and if you do happen to place the Arlo Pro 2 near a wall outlet, it can accept wired power as well, enabling extra features like 24/7 continuous recording and activity zones. Pros: Operates wired or wireless

IP65 weather-resistant

Crisp 1080p video

130-degree field of view

Free 7-day recording Cons: Expensive and requires a base station

Battery life depends on strong Wi-Fi

Works with Alexa: Ring Stick Up Camera

Ring is mostly known for its Video Doorbells, but the Stick Up Cam packs most of the same features and can be easily installed just about anywhere. Of course, since Ring belongs to Amazon, the Stick Up Cam also integrates nicely with Alexa, and you can easily pull up your video feed on smart displays like the Echo Show. The Stick Up Camera comes in separate battery-powered and wired configurations, rather than a single model that handles both, but the battery has a built-in Micro-USB port for easy recharging and lasts for months at a time. It also features two-way audio, motion-activated notifications, and night vision — though you'll have to pay for a Ring Protect plan to view recorded footage. Pros: Easy to set up

Box includes almost all tools needed for installation

1080p video with night vision

Integrates well with Amazon Alexa

Two-way audio Cons: Annual fee to see previous clips

Can't run off of wired power

All the Angles: Canary Flex

The Canary Flex has a unique design that makes use of powerful magnets to connect the camera to its swivel base, making it easy to quickly adjust its angle. It works over either wired or battery power, and has a built-in speaker and microphone for two-way audio. The Flex can differentiate between people and other moving objects like animals for smarter motion alerts, so your pets don't constantly set off the camera while you're away. The 116-degree field of view isn't quite as wide as the other security cameras in this list, and you'll have to pay for services like two-way audio and 30-day video storage, but the Flex is a great offering with water resistance and night vision. Pros: IP65 weather resistance

Works with Alexa and Google Assistant

Works wirelessly or wired

Easily adjustable angle

Two-way audio and night vision Cons: Only 720p video

Narrow 116-degree field of view

Best Value: Logitech Circle 2

The Logitech Circle 2 is more affordable than the other options in this list, but it's just as capable, with 1080p video and a friendly rounded design that allows it to sit unobtrusively either indoors or outdoors. It's weather-resistant and works with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant, and the 180-degree field of view allows you to fit an entire room in the frame without any effort. One of the Circle's best features is Day Brief, which creates an easily consumable time lapse of the previous day so you can quickly review anything that might've happened when you weren't looking. You'll get that for free with the Circle 2, along with 24-hour storage, but you can also pay for higher storage options, customizable motion zones, and person detection. Pros: Affordable security camera

Friendly, good-looking design

180-degree field of view

Mounts magnetically to surfaces

Water-resistant Cons: Wired and wireless versions separate models

Doesn't support IFTTT