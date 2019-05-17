Samsung's Galaxy Watch Active is great for quick notification management and fitness tracking, and it works great for music as well, thanks to Bluetooth and local media storage. Whether you want to listen to your favorite tunes on your weekly jog or take in a new audiobook, wireless headphones are a great addition to your Galaxy Watch Active.

Sony's third-generation 1000XM3 noise-canceling headphones are some of our favorite headphones ever for frequent travelers or anyone who works out of a public spot like a coffee shop. They feature convenient gesture-based controls, and you can selectively filter audio back into your ears.

V-MODA makes some of the best-looking over-the-ear headphones around, and they sound just as good, with the option for wired or wireless listening. The Crossfades offer 12 hours of battery life and include a molded carrying case. You'll need to use Micro USB to recharge them, but they're well worth the money.

The Jabra Moves are a great option for people looking to dip their toes into the wireless world without spending a ton of money. They don't offer noise cancelation but still provide impressively good sound quality for the money, along with 8-hour battery life to get you through just about any workday.

Anker's Bluetooth earbuds are a shockingly great value, with wings that wrap completely around your ears to hold them in place. The SoundBuds Curve also feature removable inner earwings and tips, and offer up to 12.5 hours of music playback per charge with in-line controls for adjusting volume and pausing your track.

OnePlus may not be the first name you think about when it comes to headphones, but the Bullets Wireless are surprisingly great — especially considering they're below $100. They're water-resistant and the earbuds attach together magnetically to automatically pause your music.

If you're hoping to get the signature Bose sound in a much smaller and workout-friendly package, look no further than the SoundSports. Like the Jaybirds, the Soundsports are sweat- and weather-resistant, and the gel tips are wholly designed with comfort and stability in mind, with optional wings that keep them in your ears.

You don't have to spend hundreds of dollars to get a pair of truly wireless earbuds anymore. Skullcandy's new Indy Truly Wireless earbuds last for up to four hours on a charge without any cables, and the charging case nets you an additional twelve hours. Of course, these headphones are splash- and rain- resistant as well.

Jaybird has been making quality headphones for quite some time, and the X4s are no exception. You can get a full eight hours of battery life on a single charge, and top it back up in just two hours. They're also sweat- and rain-proof, making these earbuds great for any active lifestyle.

The Galaxy Buds are Samsung's truly wireless earbuds that pair great with the Watch Active. They're incredibly portable and the wireless charging carrying case packs an additional seven hours of battery life inside. The Galaxy Buds are water-resistant, tunable within the software, and come in a variety of colors.

One of the main reasons to use the Watch Active with headphones is for convenience; while there's no cellular model available, the Watch Active still works well over Wi-Fi and can even store music locally, making it great for listening to music. Earbuds are just as portable as your watch, with most pairs able to be tucked into a pocket or carried in a small case.

Samsung's truly wireless Galaxy Buds are a great pairing with the Galaxy Watch Active, with long battery life (especially when paired with the charging case) and tunable sound profiles. Skullcandy's Indy Truly Wireless earbuds are a great alternative, if you're strapped for cash. If you don't mind a cord dangling behind your neck, the Jaybird X4s are also worth considering.

