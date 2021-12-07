Best wireless chargers for Samsung Galaxy S10 in 2022

If you like to charge your phone at your desk all day, but you still want to use it unencumbered, then a wireless charging pad or stand is the way to go. They can work great as bedside charging solutions or for quick top-ups when you're home in between working and heading out for evening activities. Whatever your use, these are the best wireless chargers for Galaxy S10.

Put a wireless charger wherever you need!

Keeping your Galaxy S10 juiced up no matter where you go is much easier without the annoying cables. The prices for all these wireless chargers are trending down, meaning you could pick up a wireless charger for your bedside table, your work office, and even one for the living room.

We highly recommend the Anker PowerWave Base Pad as one of the best wireless chargers for Galaxy S10 since it's Qi-certified and is created by a trusted brand. For the most versatility, grab the Samsung convertible stand that lets you switch between an angled stand or a flat pad, and because Samsung makes it, you know you'll get the best charging results. Alternatively, I recommend the iOttie iON Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad because it's equally stylish and functional, although it does not include a wall charger.

So depending on which charging stand you choose, you might also need a reliable wall charger that supports Quick Charge 3.0. We recommend the Anker PowerPort Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger to ensure your phone enjoys the best charging speeds.

While you're at it grabbing accessories for your smartphone, don't forget to pick up a case for the Galaxy S10 along with a screen protector to keep it in pristine condition for years to come.