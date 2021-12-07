Best wireless chargers for Samsung Galaxy S10 in 2022
By Marc Lagace , Christine Persaud published
If you like to charge your phone at your desk all day, but you still want to use it unencumbered, then a wireless charging pad or stand is the way to go. They can work great as bedside charging solutions or for quick top-ups when you're home in between working and heading out for evening activities. Whatever your use, these are the best wireless chargers for Galaxy S10.
Anker PowerPort charging pad
Anker makes fabulous charging products, and this 10W charging pad fits in well with its repertoire. It has non-slip pads on the bottom so that it stays put on your desk or table. So if you're looking for a phone-shaped charging pad, this is the one you want.
Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
Who better to buy a wireless charging stand from than Samsung itself? Samsung's own convertible charging stand uses the latest wireless Fast Charge technology to offer up to 15W wireless charging for the Galaxy S10+ and 12W wireless charging for the smaller S10. It's available in black and white and is a nice upgrade over the older Samsung charging pads.
iOttie iON Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad
If you're looking for a charging pad that can add to your home or office decor, this fabric-wrapped charging pad is ideal. It charges up to 10 watts and comes in four colors to add a bit of style and flair to your setup. A USB-C cable comes in the box, and iOttie provides a two-year warranty.
Spigen Wireless Charger
Spigen's charging stand is angled, making this a great option for your office desk so you can easily see your display while your phone is charging. It can charge devices at up to 15W though you'll need a Quick Charge 3.0 18W adapter for 10W wireless charging.
Anker Wireless Charger
The PowerWave is a no-frills charging stand that can charge at up to 7.5 watts. It does require a Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger, which isn't included, but it comes with the necessary cable, which is 6 feet long. Anker also promises that this stand will charge phones with cases that are up to 5 millimeters thick.
Yootech charging pad
This charging pad comes in a few colors and has a bright LED indicator that shows your S10 is charging, though it will turn off after 16 seconds not to interrupt your sleep. Your S10 is protected against overvoltage, short-circuiting, and overheating with this pad, and Yootech provides an 18-month warranty.
CHOETECH Fast Wireless Charger
This phone-shaped charging pad has three coils, so you have to worry less about precisely placing your S10 on it. There are five colors to choose from, and it can charge at up to 10 watts, giving your S10 the fastest possible wireless charge.
Seneo charging stand
Seneo's stand comes in black or white and with a three-year warranty against any defects. It has two charging coils and can handle phones that have cases up to 4 millimeters thick. This stand has an LED indicator on the front to show you your S10 is charging, and it automatically protects your phone against any electrical issues.
Yootech (2 Pack) Wireless Charger
If you have more than one S10 in your home, it'll make things a lot easier to charge everyone's phones if you purchase this two-pack. There's an LED light indicator to let you know when your battery is charged, and these charging pads are covered with 18-month warranties.
Put a wireless charger wherever you need!
Keeping your Galaxy S10 juiced up no matter where you go is much easier without the annoying cables. The prices for all these wireless chargers are trending down, meaning you could pick up a wireless charger for your bedside table, your work office, and even one for the living room.
We highly recommend the Anker PowerWave Base Pad as one of the best wireless chargers for Galaxy S10 since it's Qi-certified and is created by a trusted brand. For the most versatility, grab the Samsung convertible stand that lets you switch between an angled stand or a flat pad, and because Samsung makes it, you know you'll get the best charging results. Alternatively, I recommend the iOttie iON Wireless Mini Fast Charging Pad because it's equally stylish and functional, although it does not include a wall charger.
So depending on which charging stand you choose, you might also need a reliable wall charger that supports Quick Charge 3.0. We recommend the Anker PowerPort Quick Charge 3.0 wall charger to ensure your phone enjoys the best charging speeds.
While you're at it grabbing accessories for your smartphone, don't forget to pick up a case for the Galaxy S10 along with a screen protector to keep it in pristine condition for years to come.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.