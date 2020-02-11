Best Wireless Chargers for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020
While wired charging is still the fastest way to refill your Galaxy S20, there's something incredibly freeing about being able to just toss your phone down on a pad to recharge. Whether you want a pad by your bed for charging overnight or a stand to keep next to your computer while you pound out reports at work, these are the best wireless chargers for your shiny new flagship.
- Samsung's own: Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger Stand
- Best overall: Anker PowerWave 15 Pad
- Plush stand: ESR Lounge Stand Wireless Charger
- Fan-cooled: Yootech Wireless Charging Stand with Cooling Fan
- Fabulous fabric feel: iOttie iON Wireless Plus v2 Charging Pad
- Wireless on the go: AUKEY 8000mAh Wireless Power Bank
Samsung's own: Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Wireless Charger StandStaff pick
This is the only charger at the moment we trust will actually charge the S20 at 15W — most 15W chargers at the moment use a different protocol — and thanks to recent price cuts, it finally justifies its price tag!
Best overall: Anker PowerWave 15 Pad
Despite 15 in the name, this will only charge Samsung phones at 10W, but that's still faster than your garden variety 5W pad. It also comes in a compact size and uses USB-C instead of Micro-USB the way most other pads do.
Plush stand: ESR Lounge Stand Wireless Charger
This stand will charge the S20 at 10W, it's half the price of Anker's, and looks much better on a desk or nightstand. The metal stand shines in the light and the fabric cover comes in two lovely shades of gray.
Fan-cooled: Yootech Wireless Charging Stand with Cooling Fan
This fast wireless charger comes with a QuickCharge 3.0 wall charger to power it and it's fan-cooled to help avoid overheating during longer charges at higher speeds. It also fast-charges iPhones and the Pixel 4.
Fabulous fabric feel: iOttie iON Wireless Plus v2 Charging Pad
This upgraded version of my favorite fabric-covered charger features a USB-A port on the back for charging a second phone — or charging a smartwatch — and it comes in a few nice colors, though none as lovely as this red.
Wireless on the go: AUKEY 8000mAh Wireless Power Bank
Wireless charging is great at home, and having a power bank that you can use when you forget the cable at home can be even more useful. At 8,000mAh, it can recharge the S20 almost twice.
Look, ma, no wires!
When it comes to wireless chargers, a good stand is great for the office or kitchen while a pad is better in the bedroom. For stands, the official Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Stand is finally justifying its name-brand price tag, and while not many Samsung models have 15W charging so far, it's still the fastest wireless charger you can get for your S20.
If you want a flat pad, Anker makes some of our favorite chargers — both wired and wireless — but the PowerWave 15 Pad is the one you want to buy. It uses USB-C instead of Micro-USB, it's got a sturdy, compact base, and it should last you for years to come. You'll just want to make sure you use it with a 24W QuickCharge wall charger in order to get that 10W wireless charging speed with your S20.
About Samsung's fast wireless charging levels
Samsung has a couple of different wireless charging speeds it's used over the years, leading up to the 15W speed it debuted last year with the S10+ and Note 10+. The 15W fast charging spec hasn't been around very long, though, so only the official Samsung charger has it right now, as far as I've been able to find. There are a lot of 15W wireless chargers, but that 15W spec isn't Samsung's, it's the Wireless Power Consortium's EPP profile.
What most third party launchers do have is 10W Samsung fast wireless charging compatibility, which will still charge your phone at a decent speed without costing an arm and a leg. Most of these chargers will require a Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0 or 3.0 wall charger to power them, but not all chargers include them in the box these days since most of us have at least one QC charger laying around already.
