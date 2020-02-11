Best Wireless Chargers for Galaxy S20 Android Central 2020

While wired charging is still the fastest way to refill your Galaxy S20, there's something incredibly freeing about being able to just toss your phone down on a pad to recharge. Whether you want a pad by your bed for charging overnight or a stand to keep next to your computer while you pound out reports at work, these are the best wireless chargers for your shiny new flagship.

Look, ma, no wires!

When it comes to wireless chargers, a good stand is great for the office or kitchen while a pad is better in the bedroom. For stands, the official Samsung 15W Fast Charge 2.0 Stand is finally justifying its name-brand price tag, and while not many Samsung models have 15W charging so far, it's still the fastest wireless charger you can get for your S20.

If you want a flat pad, Anker makes some of our favorite chargers — both wired and wireless — but the PowerWave 15 Pad is the one you want to buy. It uses USB-C instead of Micro-USB, it's got a sturdy, compact base, and it should last you for years to come. You'll just want to make sure you use it with a 24W QuickCharge wall charger in order to get that 10W wireless charging speed with your S20.

About Samsung's fast wireless charging levels

Samsung has a couple of different wireless charging speeds it's used over the years, leading up to the 15W speed it debuted last year with the S10+ and Note 10+. The 15W fast charging spec hasn't been around very long, though, so only the official Samsung charger has it right now, as far as I've been able to find. There are a lot of 15W wireless chargers, but that 15W spec isn't Samsung's, it's the Wireless Power Consortium's EPP profile.

What most third party launchers do have is 10W Samsung fast wireless charging compatibility, which will still charge your phone at a decent speed without costing an arm and a leg. Most of these chargers will require a Qualcomm QuickCharge 2.0 or 3.0 wall charger to power them, but not all chargers include them in the box these days since most of us have at least one QC charger laying around already.

