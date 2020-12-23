Best Wallet Cases for Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Android Central 2020

The Galaxy S20 FE is one of the best Android phones of the year, but for some added versatility, you'll likely want to get the best Galaxy S20 FE wallet cases. Being able to get rid of that old "Costanza" wallet is extremely convenient, as you can just carry the bare essentials when you head out to the store. Some of these even rival the best Galaxy S20 FE cases, thanks to a great combination of protection and usefulness.

Find the best Galaxy S20 FE wallet cases

If you're looking for the best and most versatile Galaxy S20 FE wallet case, you can't go wrong with the LBYZCASE Folio Flip Cover. This case not only can hold up to six cards, but also has a cash pocket, and a zipper pocket for any change that you may want to keep out of your pockets. Plus, there are five different colors to choose from for those who don't want the boring brown or black options.

Sometimes it's nice to have the ability to carry a few cards with you, leaving your regular wallet at home. But the problem with some wallet cases is that they can be rather big and bulky. That's not an issue with the Kowauri PU Leather Wallet Case as this is essentially a TPU case with a leather back and an expandable card slot. You'll be able to take up three cards with you at a single time while enjoying the TPU bumper protection for shock absorption.