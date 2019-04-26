The Moto G7 is a surprisingly good phone for its price, leaving you plenty of money left over to buy a quality case. When it comes to protection and functionality, folio wallet cases are among the best options for protecting your phone, given that the front cover protects your phone's display when it's in your pocket. They also look quite nice often made from premium leather and adds a touch of class to any phone while also letting you cut down your pocket carry.

It's all folio for the Moto G7

Typically we like to spice our wallet case roundups up with some non-traditional offers that aren't just another variation on the same folio wallet style. Unfortunately, the brands that would typically make those types of cases haven't made one for the Moto G7 — and may never will. This is the fate of many budget-tier smartphones.

The good news is that there's still a decent variety of wallet cases to choose from. The ICARERCASE is our top pick for providing all the features you want from a quality wallet case along with vegan leather materials that look and feel like the real thing. If you're after a wallet case made with genuine leather, consider the hand-crafted cases from Yogurt. Choose a more traditional tanned leather look or indulge in some beautifully colored leather that will continue to age as you use the case.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.