Best USB-C Thumb Drives Android Central 2019

Good flash drives last for years and years and years; I still have working USB-A flash drives from high school kicking around in my drawers. That's why if you're going to buy a flash drive right now, I would highly, highly recommend opting for a USB-C thumb drive if you need some removable storage. USB-C also has the benefit of being compatible with your phone without needing to pull out any OTG adapters: just plug it in and move photos or files to the drive with a file explorer app!

Double the ports, double the fun

You may notice that most of the drives on this list are multi-port flash drives, having a USB-C port on one end and a USB-A port on the opposite end. This makes the flash drive an extra-easy way for users to offload photos and files from an Android phone to their computer, even an older computer that doesn't have USB-C ports yet.

There's also another reason to like a dual-port thumb drive like the SanDisk Ultra Dual are a great idea: even if one port breaks — life happens — you can still use the functional port to get data off the drive before it breaks completely. Think of it as insurance!

That said, an extra port is also an extra point of failure, so if you want a Type-C-only flash drive, you can get a smaller or higher capacity drives, such as up to 512GB model available for the PNY Elite, which is tempting me greatly because it can hold so many movies for offline viewing during those long cross-country flights.

