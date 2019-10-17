Best USB-C Headphones for Pixel 3 and Pixel 4 Android Central 2019

Google bundles a pair of USB-C earbuds in the box with every Pixel 3 and 3 XL purchase, and the sound quality on offer is pretty decent, all things considered. However, if you're looking for something with a bit more oomph, the Libratone Q Adapt would be our recommendation.

Libratone's Q Adapt is designed specifically for Google devices, with the earbuds offering a neutral sound signature and durable design. You get a four button in-line remote that lets you adjust the level of noise isolation, invoke Google Assistant, take calls, control music playback, and adjust volume. There are four levels of noise isolation, with the lowest setting allowing most outside noises to filter in, with the highest filtering out all background noise. The braided cable ensures the earbuds don't get damaged during everyday use, and the IPX4 rating makes them ideal for working out. Pros: Terrific sound

Adjustable noise isolation

Comfortable fit Cons: Pricey

Doesn't work on all phones

App could use some work

Simply the best Libratone Q Adapt The best-sounding USB-C earbuds for the Pixel 3. Overall, the Libratone Q Adapt earbuds are the best ones out there. Sound quality is excellent and the in-ear fit is really comfy. $129 at Amazon

A great alternative — Essential HD earphones

Essential was one of the first to roll out USB-C earbuds, and after a year they're still going strong. The earbuds feature large 9.2mm drivers that deliver decent sound quality, and the premium design combined with the tangle-free cable and bundled carrying case make them an attractive option. The single button on the in-line remote can be used to invoke Assistant with a long press, or control music playback and take calls with a short press. That said, there's no option to adjust volume. For $62, you could do a lot worse in this space, and the fact that Essential's earbuds work with all USB-C phones give them an added advantage. Pros: Wide compatibility

Premium design

Decent sound quality Cons: In-line remote has one button

Pricey

More affordable alternatives available

Runner-up Essential HD earphones Premium design on a budget. If you want USB-C earphones on a budget, the Essential HD are a great pick. The design is ultra-premium and sound quality is decent. $56 at Amazon

Made by Google — Google Pixel USB-C earbuds

Google's own Pixel USB-C earbuds are simply designed but that doesn't take away from their excellent sound quality or ease of use. The company designed them to be used with Pixel phones (though they work perfectly with any phone with a USB-C port) so you'll have quick access to Google Assistant through the three-button remote. While the Pixel earbuds lack noise isolation, Google's innovative design makes them easy to adjust for any ear shape and size. Pros: Inexpensive

Comfortable fit

Good sound quality Cons: Only come in white

Lack noise isolation

Low on bass

Straight from the source Google Pixel USB-C earbuds A great budget pick for Pixel owners. Google's own USB-C earbuds are a really solid option. They're very affordable, are comfortable to wear, and sound pretty good. $30 at Google

Best on a budget — Ecoker Stereo Earbuds

Another great affordable option in this space comes from Ecoker. The earbuds form a tight seal around your ear, isolating all background noise. And unlike some USB-C earbuds on this list, Ecoker's option works with all phones that have a USB-C port. Available in four different colors, these earbuds take standard resolution 16-bit audio and convert it into a lossless 24-bit type, which ensures your music and podcasts sound great. The 8.6mm drivers are encased in an aluminum housing and deliver crystal-clear sound. Overall, these are some of the best-sounding USB-C earbuds you'll find on a budget. Pros: Great value

Fantastic sound

Wide compatibility Cons: Long-term durability

Boring design

Mushy buttons

More for less Ecoker Stereo Earbuds Big on sound, light on the wallet. Another great budget option are the Ecoker Stereo Earbuds. The value here is fantastic, and the sound quality is shockingly good.. From $23 at Amazon

Premium pick — Pioneer Rayz Pro Smart Headphones

Pioneer's Rayz has been designed for iPhones, but the Rayz Pro comes with a Lightning to USB-C connector that lets you use the earbuds with your Pixel 3. You would want to go through the hassle because of the sheer number of features on offer: the earbuds have an auto pause feature where the music playback automatically pauses once you remove an earbud. You get a dedicated button to invoke Assistant, the build quality is top-notch, and they deliver noise isolation that's unrivaled in this segment. The companion app lets you adjust the sound signature as well as a host of other smart features, like the ability to automatically mute calls when you're not speaking. Pros: Universal compatibility

Excellent sound

Auto pause feature Cons: Costly for what you get

Sub-par call quality

Plastic feel

Premium option Pioneer Rayz Pro Smart Headphones Durable design with exquisite sound. As far as high-end earbuds go, this option from Pioneer is fantastic — offering booming sound a helpful auto pause feature. $80 at Amazon

Great over-the-ear option — AIAIAI TMA-2 MFG4

AIAIAI's TMA-2 MFG4 is without doubt the best-sounding USB-C product in the market today. The over-the-ear headphones deliver fantastic sound, and the memory foam pads offer supreme comfort. The out-of-the-box experience is pretty great, but what makes these even more unique is the ability to customize them down the road thanks to the modular design. They're available in a variety of different configurations, and you can switch out just about every part of the headphones. Pros: Comfortable fit

Best sound quality

Modular design Cons: Bulky

Expensive

Fit issues

All-day comfort AIAIAI TMA-2 MFG4 Supreme comfort backed by outstanding sound quality. Prefer over-the-ear headphones? These ones from AIAIAI are extremely comfortable, have a unique modular design, and top-notch sound. $180 at Google

Minimalist design — AIAIAI Pipe 2.0

Made from lightweight and "highly resilient" materials, these earbuds from AIAIAI bring the best of Scandinavian design to a product category that has existed for decades. The sound quality is exquisite considering what they cost, and you also get seven sets of silicone buds in various sizes and colors. AIAIAI has made a name for itself with its unique designs, and that's immediately evident with the Pipe 2.0. The single button remote doesn't let you adjust volume, and you can only buy the earbuds direct from AIAIAI, but the tradeoff is well worth it when you factor in the distinctive design. Pros: Minimal design

Outstanding sound

Made for Pixels Cons: Single button remote

Fit issues

Availability

Stand out AIAIAI Pipe 2.0 USB-C earbuds that look as good as they sound. When it comes to looks, nothing comes closer to the AIAIAI Pipe 2.0. Along with the striking design, there's also powerful sound. $40 at AIAIAI

Retro design — AIAIAI Tracks 2.0

If you want a pair of USB-C on-ear headphones that look like they were designed for the Walkman era, look no further than Tracks 2.0. The 40mm drivers deliver fantastic sound, and the understated design is contrasted very well with bright colors where the earcup meets the frame. You also get a three-button remote for controlling music playback, adjusting volume, invoking Assistant, and taking calls. They've been designed for the Pixels, and at $60 they offer great value. Pros: Made for Pixels

Great design

Powerful sound Cons: Fragile construction

Availability

Design not for everyone