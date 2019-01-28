Google bundles a pair of USB-C earbuds in the box with every Pixel 3 and 3 XL purchase, and the sound quality on offer is pretty decent, all things considered. However, if you're looking for something with a bit more oomph, here are some of our top picks.
Perfect for Pixels
Libratone Q Adapt
Libratone's Q Adapt are one of the best options right now if you're looking for USB-C earbuds. The earbuds are designed for the Pixel, they're rated IPX4 for water-resistance (so they're good for workouts), and come with a dedicated button for Google Assistant. You also get a variety of eartips and the ability to select the level of noise isolation.
A great alternative
Essential HD earphones
The Essential HD earphones combine great sound quality with a tangle-free design that makes them easy to carry. The single-button in-line remote can be used to receive phone calls or invoke Google Assistant, and they're certified for hi-res audio.
Tune out the world
Xiaomi Mi ANC Earphones
Xiaomi's USB-C earbuds continue to be a great option in this space. Like the Essential HD, Xiaomi's earbuds are also certified for hi-res audio, and they also feature a titanium-plated metal chamber. The cable is more durable, however, and you get solid noise isolation.
Magnets
Acessorz Magnetic Earbuds
These Acessorz earbuds are the cheapest on our list, but don't let the small price tag fool you. A high-resolution DAC results in your music sounding crisp, clear, and far better than you'd expect for something that costs this little. You also get passive noise canceling, inline remote controls, and the magnetized surface on the back of the earbuds mean they'll clasp safely together when not in use. Neat!
Easy on the wallet
Ecoker Stereo Earbuds
Another great affordable option comes from Ecoker. Available in four different colors, these earbuds take standard resolution audio and convert it into a lossless 24-bit type. In other words, your music, podcasts, and more should sound great. You'll also find noise cancelation, easy-to-use in-line controls for managing your music playback, and a 12-month warranty to protect your purchase.
High-end pick
Pioneer Rayz Pro Smart Headphones
If you're looking for something a bit more high-end, search no further than the Pioneer Rayz Pro Smart Headphones. For $134, Pioneer delivers adaptive noise cancelation, top-notch build quality, an AutoPause feature that stops the music when you remove the earbuds, and more.
Premium sound
AUAUAU Pipe 2.0
Want a pair of well-built, reliable earbuds that use USB-C and sound great? The AIAIAI Pipe 2.0 fit the bill beautifully. The rich Scandinavian design looks fantastic and combines the best bits of a lightweight body with a sturdy build that should last for many years to come. The Pipe 2.0 also come with seven sets of silicone buds in various sizes and colors.
Over-the-ear
AIAIAI TMA-2 MFG4
For those that prefer over-the-ear headphones instead of earbuds, look no further than the AIAIAI TMA-2. These headphones sound absolutely fantastic and kick out rich bass with clear, powerful vocals, and crisp highs. The out-of-the-box experience is pretty great, but what makes these even more unique is the ability to customize them down the road thanks to the modular design.
Retro design
AIAIAI Tracks 2.0
Last but not least, we have another pair of AIAIAI headphones. The Tracks 2.0 feature a very distinct, old-school design that we cannot get enough of. Along with the good looks, the Tracks 2.0 are also built incredibly well, have 40mm speakers to kick out powerful sound, and have a 3-button controller with a microphone.
Out of all the headphones on this list, one of our favorites is the Libratone Q Adapt. The $119 price tag isn't cheap, but you get a lot for your money between the great sound, an IPX4 rating, and Google Assistant button. The Acessorz Magnetic Earbuds are another good choice for folks that don't want to spend a ton of cash, and if you want an over-the-ear design, it's hard to do better than the AIAIAI TMA-2 MFG4.
