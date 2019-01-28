Google bundles a pair of USB-C earbuds in the box with every Pixel 3 and 3 XL purchase, and the sound quality on offer is pretty decent, all things considered. However, if you're looking for something with a bit more oomph, here are some of our top picks.

Out of all the headphones on this list, one of our favorites is the Libratone Q Adapt. The $119 price tag isn't cheap, but you get a lot for your money between the great sound, an IPX4 rating, and Google Assistant button. The Acessorz Magnetic Earbuds are another good choice for folks that don't want to spend a ton of cash, and if you want an over-the-ear design, it's hard to do better than the AIAIAI TMA-2 MFG4.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.