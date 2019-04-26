The Moto G7 might be cheaper than other phones on the market, but at its foundation, it's just like any other phone and it needs to be protected with a case. However, it can be tough sometimes to find a case that's both thin and protective to avoid adding to your weigh to your pocket or any extra bulk onto your phone. Here are some options to peruse, whether you just want a case that's a little thinner than normal or something that's barely there.

The perfect thin case will feel just right

The Moto G7 is a phone that manages to turn heads at a lower price point. It's a pretty good looking phone that can really be enhanced with a thin case that doesn't add much bulk while covering the body of the phone with raised bezels to protect the screen and camera.

Our top recommendation is the Spigen Rugged Armor which offers a perfect fit for your phone with a reliable design that feels great in hand. The KEZiHOME Two-Tone Vintage Leather Back Cover is a classier choice for those who like their phones to stand out with some genuine leather. But the best value is from Slinco Rugged Durable Armor which offers a simple and stylish design for the best available price.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.