Best Sonos Speakers Android Central 2019

Over the last few years, we've seen a resurgence in home speakers thanks to the rise of Alexa and Google Assistant. The idea of having a "smart speaker" is a lot more appealing to folks than a traditional, dumb speaker, and this has created for a significant shift in the home audio market. Sonos has been creating killer speakers since 2002, and lately, has been adapting to the changing industry. The company's product line is now better than ever, with its top overall offering being the tried-and-true Sonos One. Here's why the One is so darn good, along with the company's other top gadgets.

Sonos has an impressive portfolio of speakers, but the one that stands out as the best pick for most people is the Sonos One. This is the Gen 2 model that was quietly released in March 2019, and while it's mostly the same as the Gen 1 version, it benefits from an upgraded processor and better Wi-Fi performance. In any case, the Sonos One is our favorite Sonos speaker for a lot of reasons. It's compact and easy to fit in just about any room, and even though it has a small footprint, the sound that comes out of it is incredible. Audio is crisp, full of life, and worlds better than your typical Google Home or Amazon Echo speaker. Speaking of Google Home and Echo, the Sonos One has an array of far-field microphones, allowing you to talk to both Google Assistant and Alexa. You can only have one assistant active at a time, but the fact you can switch back and forth between them on the fly is fantastic. Also, if you're involved in the Apple ecosystem, Sonos One supports AirPlay 2. On top of all that, you get the usual array of Sonos perks. You can pair two Ones together for stereo sound, control the Sonos One via the excellent Sonos mobile app, and connect the One with other Sonos speakers throughout your home for simultaneous music playback across all of them at once. Pros: Compact size

Best Overall Sonos One The best overall Sonos speaker. For most people, the Sonos One is the best Sonos speaker to buy. It's compact, has impressive sound, and works with Google Assistant + Alexa. $199 at Amazon

Best Value: Sonos One SL

Best Value Sonos One SL The best value Sonos speaker. The Sonos One SL is exactly the same as the regular One, minus no microphones for Google Assistant and Alexa. Value-wise, it's the best Sonos has to offer. $179 at Amazon

Best Wireless Speaker: Sonos Move

Best Wireless Speaker Sonos Move The best wireless Sonos speaker. Considering the Move is Sonos's first wireless speaker, the company did a phenomenal job. Sound quality, battery life, and design are darn near perfect. $399 at Amazon

Best Soundbar: Sonos Beam

Best Soundbar Sonos Beam The best Sonos soundbar. The Sonos Beam is one of the best soundbars out there, regardless of brand. It's surprisingly compact, sounds fantastic, and is dead-simple to set up. $399 at Amazon

Best Sound Quality: Sonos Play:5

Best Sound Quality Sonos Play:5 The best-sounding Sonos speaker. Should you value sound quality above all else, the Sonos Play:5 is the way to go. The sound quality alone makes up for the high price tag. $499 at Amazon

Best for Home Theaters: Sonos Playbase

Best for Home Theaters Sonos Playbase The best Sonos speaker for home theaters. A proper home theater isn't complete without the Sonos Playbase. From its jaw-dropping sound to the sleek design, the Playbase is a gem. $699 at Amazon

Best for Old Speakers: Sonos Port

A little expensive