Amazon Echo and Google Home have crossed over from the early adopter phase to each finding a place within the mainstream culture. Both are functional, but if you're like me, you still might not be convinced which assistant is right for you — that's why I've got both Alexa and Google Assistant speakers set up in my home. If you find yourself in the same boat, it may be important to buy smart home accessories that are compatible with both AI assistants, and these smart plugs are a great place to start.

Whether you rely on Alexa or Google Assistant — or both — these smart plugs will make your home a smart one. In my experience, the AUKEY Smart Plug Two-Pack is absolutely your best bet if you're looking for reliable products at a great price. They've worked out great around my home and price out to just $14 each.

This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.