Best Sleeves for Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook Android Central 2021

Lightweight at under 3 pounds with a sizable 13.3-inch screen and nearly 10 hours of battery life, the Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook is a great computer to take on the go. Whether you're a businessperson using it for productivity or a student plugging away at schoolwork, it's a versatile, 360-degree, 2-in-1 that can get the job done. But before you can bring the Chromebook along with you, you need a convenient way to carry it. That's where a sleeve comes in, and these are among the best sleeves for Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook.

Fits the bill : Lacdo Laptop Shoulder Bag Sleeve Case Staff Pick It might be more expensive than many of the others on this list, but while this case is primarily a sleeve for the Chromebook, it's also technically a shoulder bag since it comes with a detachable and adjustable shoulder strap. If you just want to carry it by hand, you can do so using the PU top handle, or just throw it into another bag, backpack, or briefcase. Made of waterproof canvas material with a 360-degree shockproof, extra-soft lining, it opens and closes with a smooth zipper so you can get working quickly and efficiently. $29 at Amazon Back to basics : iKammo Notebook Sleeve Case This is a basic and affordable option if you just want a simple sleeve to protect the Chromebook while on the go. Made of water-resistant canvas with soft, shockproof lining, it can easily slide into another bag or be carried from its side handle if you don't need anything more than the accessories you can fit in the front pocket. The sleeve comes in blue, black, pink, or space gray. $14 at Amazon Hard protection : Smatree Hardshell Laptop Sleeve If you'd prefer a hard-shell sleeve, this rugged, anti-shock one might fit the bill. Available in black, green, pink, red, or a cool blue camo pattern, it's made of 600D polyester with anti-shock thick padding inside to protect the Chromebook against bumps, shocks, drops, dust, and dirt. Keep in mind, however, that this case doesn't have a handle so it's ideal for carrying in a backpack or under your arm. $20 at Amazon Soft like velvet : V Voova Laptop Sleeve Provide luxurious comfort for your Chromebook thanks to the soft, thick velvet lining. With water-resistant Oxford fabric on the outside, along with two front zippered pockets, you can bring all of your essentials with you. The well-reviewed sleeve, available in nine color options, comes with a built-in side handle. $16 at Amazon Open sesame : ProCase Sleeve Case Cover This sleeve's zipper covers 180 degrees of the perimeter, allowing you to fully open it up versus pulling the laptop out from one side or the top. Available in seven color options with a separate color lining the side, it is made of soft canvas material. Along with an extra pocket on the front is a convenient side handle should you wish to carry it on its own. $19 at Amazon Work or play : CaseBuy Laptop Briefcase Sleeve Great for taking to the office, school, or while out and above, this water-repellant nylon fabric case has two front zipper pockets and a premium microfiber leather handle at the top that adds a touch of class. The Chromebook side loads into the sleeve, protected by the soft flannelette, 360-degree shockproof material inside. Choose from one of four color options. $14 at Amazon The student's friend : KIZUNA Laptop Sleeve Ideally styled for students, this sleeve comes in either grey or brown and is made of water-repellant polyester fabric with a fleece fabric lining and foam between the layers for shock absorption in the event of bumps or drops. Use the zippered front pocket to hold essentials and carry it in another bag — it doesn't have a handle. $15 at Amazon All about leather : Alapmk Protective Case Made of high-quality PU leather with an inner layer of soft cashmere, this case will turn heads when you pull it out at the local coffee shop. It opens fully so you can still use the Chromebook while it's housed inside, though not when in tablet mode. The liner is designed to keep the computer cool while you work. Grab it in one of four colors. From $20 at Amazon Sleeve and handbag : dealcase Laptop Sleeve Attach the removable shoulder strap to turn this sleeve into a handbag you can carry over your shoulders. Made of water-repellant material with a shockproof and soft lining, you can also carry it from the top handle. Or, remove the strap and throw it into a backpack or briefcase. Available in four colors, the zippered front pocket holds other small essentials. $17 at Amazon Extra space : Inateck Laptop Case Bag You'll not only get an extra spacious interior with this sleeve, you'll also get extra protection with five layers of premium materials. That includes a durable, woven, water-repellant 600D polyester exterior and soft flannelette inner lining. The sleeve is available in four basic dark colors. $17 at Amazon Stay charged and connected : DOMISO Laptop Sleeve There are a few really cool things about this sleeve. First, it has an external USB and detachable data cable in the front pocket so you can insert a power bank then connect your mobile device to charge it on the go. Second, it has an external headphone jack so you can connect a pair of wired headphones and listen on the go. And finally, you can clip on the detachable and adjustable shoulder straps to carry the Chromebook in horizontal or vertical orientation. Available in four colors, it has five layers of protection. $24 at Amazon Elegance and style : tomtoc 360 Laptop Sleeve If you're looking for something higher end and more stylish, this case, available in black or sage, might fit the bill. It is made of military level Cordura fabric material with a YKK zipper and Cormer Armor patent design at the bottom of the corners along with soft inner padding. Along with a front pocket is a soft handle so you can carry it by hand and show off the sleek look. $40 at Amazon

Finding the right sleeve for your Lenovo Flex 5 Chromebook

The Lenovo Flex 5 is a sleek and lightweight Chromebook that you will likely be taking with you everywhere, from the office or school to home, the local coffee shop, for long commutes, and more. That means having a sleeve that can keep in protected from the elements as well as accidental drops and bumps, not to mention dust and debris. The best sleeves for Lenovo Flex 5 will accomplish all of these things.

Which one you choose will really depend on your personal style and where you plan to use the Chromebook. For example, if you will be walking around with just the Chromebook and nothing else, it would make sense to grab a sleeve like the Lacdo Laptop Shoulder Bag Sleeve Case, the dealcase Laptop Sleeve, or the DOMISO Laptop Sleeve. All of these come with removable and adjustable shoulder straps so you can carry the laptop over one shoulder, or even messenger-style, versus looped in your fingers via a small built-in hand strap.

If you want the case to be a statement piece, consider the V Voova Laptop Sleeve in a bright color that will stand out. Conversely, if you'd rather blend in and have something that looks totally professionally, the tomtoc 360 or Inateck Laptop Case Bag might be more your taste.

Keep in mind that most sleeves aren't made for specific notebooks or Chromebooks but rather fit by size. Thus, sleeves for the Asus C434 and Acer Chromebook Spin 713 sleeves, for example, both Chromebooks that have similar sized screens, would work for the Lenovo Flip 5 as well.

To be sure before you hand over your hard-earned money, and to avoid disappointment because the Chromebook does not fit, note the dimensions of the Lenovo Flex 5: 12.2x8.43x0.67 inches. Check those against the internal (not external) dimensions of the sleeve. If the latter is bigger with enough wiggle room to easily slide the Chromebook in and out, as is the case with all of the sleeves noted above, you're off to the races.