Best Sleeves for Google Pixelbook Go Android Central 2019

The Pixelbook Go was long overdue. We were waiting to see how Google followed up after the release of the Pixelbook back in 2017, and the company didn't disappoint. This 13.3-inch Chromebook comes with an array of configurations to help you get your most important work done on the go. However, while you are traveling, you need to protect your investment. We've found the best sleeves for the Pixelbook Go!

Find the best sleeve for the Go

There are a lot of different laptop sleeves that could be used with the Pixelbook Go, but our favorite is the Bellroy Laptop Sleeve - Google Edition. Having these two companies work together on a sleeve designed for the Go is fantastic, and you get the three-year warranty from Bellroy in the event something goes awry. Plus, it comes in two different colors and has a "smart" magnetic closure to keep the Go secure.

For those who don't care about having the "high-end" accessories but just want something that works, look no further than the AmazonBasics Laptop Sleeve 13.3-inch. This sleeve offers a slim-fitting design with a single zipper to quickly take your Go in and out throughout the day. There are also five different colors to choose from and you can even go a bit bigger if you want a little bit of extra space.

