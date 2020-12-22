Best Sleeves for ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 Android Central 2020

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 has a confusing name, but what isn't confusing is that this is a tough little Chromebook. ASUS built-in scratch resistance, spill resistance, and MIL-STD 810G durability. In short, the Chromebook Flip C214 is built to last. But sometimes, you want to add a little style to your Chromebook or just keep it that much safer. These are the best Asus Chromebook Flip C214 sleeves that we could find.

What's up your sleeve?

Overall, Voova gets our staff pick award, mostly because it is more than just a simple neoprene case. The Fabric outside of the case has style, reinforced stitching, and the fact that it has extra pockets and comes in nine different colors is the icing on the cake. The handle on one end is a little weird, but it's easier to carry devices in portrait than landscape anyway, and if you don't believe me, head for your nearest revolving door.

The Egiant case is a nice alternative with a bit more flair in the pocket design. It might be better suited to carrying mice or power bricks if you need one. There's no handle on that one, though, so it makes it a bit harder to carry.

If you just want a good cheap sleeve, Amazon Basics is a good way to go. Neoprene provides good impact and water resistance, though the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 covers many of those bases on its own.