Best Sleeves for ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 in 2020

The ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 has a confusing name, but what isn't confusing is that this is a tough little Chromebook. ASUS built-in scratch resistance, spill resistance, and MIL-STD 810G durability. In short, the Chromebook Flip C214 is built to last. But sometimes, you want to add a little style to your Chromebook or just keep it that much safer. These are the best Asus Chromebook Flip C214 sleeves that we could find.

Va-va-va-Voova! Voova 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve $15 at Amazon Our favorite case comes from Voova. If you're going to use a laptop sleeve, why not make it fun to say too? "Voova!" This slick-looking case has a handle making it easier to carry your computer. There are also two zipper pockets on the front for carrying accessories. The exterior fabric is waterproof, keeping your laptop nice and safe. Elegantly giant? Egiant 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve $13 at Amazon This elegant little number comes in five colors and ranges in size from 11.6 inches and larger. The case is made from neoprene, which is both impact and water-resistant. Plus, it has two extra pockets for any other accessories you want to carry, from pens to mice. Basically basic protection Amazon Basics 11.6-inch Laptop Sleeve $11 at Amazon When it comes to laptop protection, Amazon Basics covers...the basics. Amazon has built its Basics empire on the back of products that cover what you need and not a scrap more. But they do it to get away with a low price, which is hard to argue with. This neoprene case is quite slim and comes in five colors, and you can even buy them in bulk! Safe and sound(proof) Evecase Diamond Foam Sleeve $12.99 View at Amazon The Evecase Diamond Foam sleeve provides a lot of impact resistance while at the same time looking like soundproofing material. This is just a single simple pocket with neoprene on the outside and a soft cloth liner on the inside, which is sure to keep your laptop cozy. This is a step up from the Amazon Basics model, reflected in the slightly higher price. A simple case amCase Chromebook Case $13 at Amazon This case has a classic briefcase look and feel, making it easier to carry around than a sleeve. The amCase Chromebook Case features a neoprene outer layer with a soft fabric interior. There is a single second pouch that you can use for other accessories, but bear in mind the second pocket does not fasten closed. For pros? Procase Laptop Sleeve $18 at Amazon The Procase Laptop Sleeve is another great option for protecting your Chromebook. It has a canvas exterior along with a faux suede interior. In between those two layers is the neoprene we've seen in most other cases. But the fabric on each side gives this case a great look and feel. Both the main pocket and the accessories pocket zip shut, which is a nice bonus.

What's up your sleeve?

Overall, Voova gets our staff pick award, mostly because it is more than just a simple neoprene case. The Fabric outside of the case has style, reinforced stitching, and the fact that it has extra pockets and comes in nine different colors is the icing on the cake. The handle on one end is a little weird, but it's easier to carry devices in portrait than landscape anyway, and if you don't believe me, head for your nearest revolving door.

The Egiant case is a nice alternative with a bit more flair in the pocket design. It might be better suited to carrying mice or power bricks if you need one. There's no handle on that one, though, so it makes it a bit harder to carry.

If you just want a good cheap sleeve, Amazon Basics is a good way to go. Neoprene provides good impact and water resistance, though the ASUS Chromebook Flip C214 covers many of those bases on its own.