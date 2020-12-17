Best sleeves for Acer Chromebook Spin 713 Android Central 2020

Equipped with a 13-inch screen and measuring 11.83x9.25x0.6 inches in size, the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 is a versatile computer that flips a full 360-degrees so you can use it as a tablet as well. And while it is built with military-grade durability, you still want to protect it when out and about. While a good sleeve does help, the best sleeves for the Acer Chromebook Spin 713 make it easy to slide your laptop in and out, feature a smooth gliding zipper, and offer protection against the elements.

What to look for in an Acer Chromebook Spin 713 sleeve?

While some laptops and Chromebook sleeves are marketed for one particular laptop model or another, it all comes down to size. If the laptop or Chromebook fits snugly, then it's a match! And when it comes to the Acer Chromebook Spin 713, the 360-degree convertible Chromebook comes equipped with a 13.5-inch screen, with dimensions of 11.83x9.25x0.6 inches. And sure, it's built to meet military-grade specifications, which means it's ultra-durable on its own. But a case or sleeve still makes sense when you're bringing it along.

You might want a sleeve to fit the Chromebook like a glove or might appreciate some extra room so you can throw other items into the main compartment, like a notebook, papers, or other things (that won't scratch the computer's housing, of course). The best sleeves for Acer Chromebook Spin 713 will offer sufficient protection, no matter if they are a bit bigger or perfectly fitted to the computer, including being made of water-resistant material, equipped with a strong zipper, and containing thick internal lining in case of shocks and bumps.

I'm tempted to grab the Landici Laptop Case Sleeve for my own similarly sized laptop (or my son's Chromebook) because of its really stylish look, three layers of protection, and easy-glide top zipper. I love that it has a built-in handle for carrying it around on its own and the computer is sideloaded for easily sliding it in and out of the case.

If you'd prefer a harder case, though, consider the Arvok Laptop Sleeve, which is ultra-affordable, offers good protection, and is made of thick, water-resistant neoprene. Plus, you can express your personal style, no matter how quirky, with one of the patterned design options versus solid colors.

The TSA-friendly design of the Matein Chromebook Sleeve might prove worthwhile for frequent travelers since the all-around zipper fully opens up to 180-degrees to reveal the laptop inside, secured by the elastic fixing belt.