Best SD cards for Raspberry Pi 4 Android Central 2019

Your Raspberry Pi 4 doesn't have any internal storage of its own so all of the software, including the operating system, runs off the SD card you supply. That means it's essential to find the right card; one that's fast enough, robust enough, has enough storage, and won't break the bank. You can use any SD card, but here's a list that will help you get the most out of your Pi.

A Raspberry Pi does things a little different

You've probably used a micro SD card before even if you've never used a Raspberry Pi, but the little board that can do it all also does SD cards a little differently than you might be used to.

The first thing to know about is the read and write speed. Micro SD cards are marketed using their maximum throughput speeds, and for most applications this is fine. But when you use the card as the boot partition, the OS partition, and the storage partition random input and output speeds matter a lot more than optimized throughput speeds. In plain English — any SD card will never reach it's advertised speed when used in your Raspberry Pi. Jeff Geerling has taken the time to test all the major brands in the Raspberry Pi 4 and found that the Samsung EVO+ and SanDisk Extreme deliver the most consistent speeds, which is why they both come so highly recommended.

Another thing to know is that the Raspberry Pi only supports cards of 32GB or smaller unless you reformat them. This is because cards larger than 32GB are formatted using the exFAT file system and the Raspberry Pi bootloader only works with cards formatted as FAT16 or FAT32. You'll need to know how to do this using another computer before you can expand a file system onto one, or use a tool that formats and partitions the card as an image. If you're not sure how to go about this or don't have time to fuss with it, stick to 32GB or lower cards. The OS is so small you'll probably never even notice.

As for myself, I switched to the Samsung EVO+ brand of cards a few months ago and have a 32GB model inside every Pi I have in use. I can heartily recommend them as the best value out there for use in your Raspberry Pi.

