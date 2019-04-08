SanDisk is the king of flash storage, and its 32GB Ultra card is the best bang for your buck if you're picking up a Raspberry Pi. You likely won't need more storage than this, but if you need more, SanDisk and other brands offer cards with higher capacities.
The SD card for you
SanDisk Ultra 32GB
This 32GB card is plenty for whatever OS you install on the Raspberry Pi, with some space left over for games, programming environments, and whatever else you want. If you intend to install a lot of games though, you may be better served with a higher capacity card.
A bit speedier
SanDisk Extreme Pro 32GB
If you want to use your Pi for a critical application or for gaming, it's worth getting the fastest card you can. This is the fastest card we could find with 32GB of storage, and it'll be perfect for the rest of your projects.
More storage
Samsung EVO Select 64GB
If you're going to use your Raspberry Pi for gaming or as a desktop computer, more space is always better. This 64GB card is more than fast enough to not slow your Raspberry Pi down, and it's only a few dollars more than the 32GB version.
Whole lotta space
SanDisk Ultra 64GB
If you're going to use the Raspberry Pi as a desktop computer or as a game console, you'll need as much space as you can get for programs and games. This 64GB card is only a little more expensive than the 32GB option but offers twice as much storage. This card is a little faster to read from than the Samsung card above, so it may lead to a smoother experience.
Less storage, lower price
SanDisk Ultra 16GB
If your Raspberry Pi is being built for one specific application — as a print server, VPN, or another similar task — a 16GB card will be enough space for you. This one from SanDisk is just as fast and reliable as the higher tier models, just with less space.
Bare minimum
Kingston Canvas Select 16GB
The 16GB you'll get here is still a lot of space, depending on exactly what you're using it for. This card is a good bit slower than the previous one from SanDisk, but if you want to spend as little as possible on your Pi build, it may work well enough for your project.
Which should you buy?
A storage capacity of 32GB isn't a lot for our phones, but it's more than plentiful for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+. You'll easily have enough space to use the Raspberry Pi as a print server, a VPN, media center, or even as a full desktop with the SanDisk Ultra 32GB card and at an incredibly affordable price, there's really no reason to go any lower. You can get a bigger card — or a smaller one — but the 32GB card is a nice sweet spot. It's a lot of storage, but you're not paying for an excessive amount that will just get wasted. And if you find you use your Raspberry Pi for more than the basics, this should be enough space to accommodate you.
Before buying a card, just think about how you'll use your Raspberry Pi. If it's only going to be used for something simple, a smaller card will be perfect. If you intend to install a bunch of games or use it as a home movie server, more storage will always be better.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.