SanDisk is the king of flash storage, and its 32GB Ultra card is the best bang for your buck if you're picking up a Raspberry Pi. You likely won't need more storage than this, but if you need more, SanDisk and other brands offer cards with higher capacities.

Which should you buy?

A storage capacity of 32GB isn't a lot for our phones, but it's more than plentiful for the Raspberry Pi 3 B+. You'll easily have enough space to use the Raspberry Pi as a print server, a VPN, media center, or even as a full desktop with the SanDisk Ultra 32GB card and at an incredibly affordable price, there's really no reason to go any lower. You can get a bigger card — or a smaller one — but the 32GB card is a nice sweet spot. It's a lot of storage, but you're not paying for an excessive amount that will just get wasted. And if you find you use your Raspberry Pi for more than the basics, this should be enough space to accommodate you.

Before buying a card, just think about how you'll use your Raspberry Pi. If it's only going to be used for something simple, a smaller card will be perfect. If you intend to install a bunch of games or use it as a home movie server, more storage will always be better.

