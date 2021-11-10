Best Galaxy S9 screen protectors Android Central 2021

Protecting the Samsung Galaxy S9's curved display is no easy task — tempered glass offers the best protection, but a PET film can generally flex around the edges of curved displays better. There's also a price difference, so there's a lot to consider when you're buying. These are the best Samsung Galaxy S9 screen protectors.

Choosing the best Galaxy S9 screen protector

While finding the best Galaxy S9 screen protector is the first step, there's more to it than that. A common complaint about using a tempered glass screen protector is that it can decrease your phone's touch sensitivity. If that's an issue you've experienced, Samsung has included a feature that will help increase touch sensitivity. To toggle on heightened touch sensitivity, go to Settings > Advanced Features > Touch Sensitivity.

Sometimes, screen protectors may feel like a compromise by making your screen feel or look dirtier than it is. Fortunately, the Whitestone Dome Glass grips the display well and looks great. Plus, spending money on two screen protectors beats the stress, panic, and multi-hundred dollar costs of replacing a broken screen on your Galaxy S9. If you want to go the extra mile, it's a smart idea to get the best case for your Galaxy S9.

If you're searching for a Galaxy S9 screen protector that can perfectly handle those display curves, check out the Spigen NeoFlex two-pack. This option requires a wet installation, but will otherwise offer the best protection for your Galaxy S9's curved display. It's also the most compatible option with cases.