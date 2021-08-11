Best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases Android Central 2021

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 is a foldable phone with a lot of promise. S Pen support means this will be great for creators on the go who want to sketch out ideas wherever the muse strikes them, and the improved durability and water-resistance means that you don't quite have to baby the Fold 3 the way you did the Fold 2 (just don't take it to the beach or the desert). Of course, you can bolster that protection with a great case, and while it's still early days, these are the best Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases we've been able to find so far.

Get the Note experience : Samsung S Pen Folio Cover While the Galaxy Z Fold 3 supports the S Pen, it doesn't have a slot for one like the Notes of yesteryear. That's okay, though, because you can buy both the S Pen and a Folio case to store it in one easy bundle. This case can feel a bit bulky to some, but for S Pen addicts, this is the case for you. $80 at Samsung Clean and clear : Spigen Ultra Hybrid There are precious few clear cases available for the Z Fold 3 right now, but that's okay because Spigen's got the only one you need. Now, I know this case looks green, but that's just the refraction of the Phantom Green through the polycarbonate; it is a clear case. $25 at Amazon Safe and secure : Incipio Grip The Galaxy Z Fold 3 can be a bit difficult to grip properly at times, but Incipio is back with its Grip series to help you hold on to your folding phone whether it's closed, open, or in between. It also comes in black and a very bold red, but I like this two-tone Navy Blue colorway best. $70 at Incipio Good feel, better price : Foluu PU Leather Slim Case We can't all afford Samsung's first-party cases, especially after spending so much on the Z Fold 3 itself, but this snap-on pleather case gives you a comfy leather feeling while being more durable and much more affordable. $11 at Amazon Hard candy colors : DAMONDY Ultra Thin Cover Available in three colors, this Z Fold 3 case is aimed squarely at scratch protection and grip, snapping securely around the two halves of the phone and giving a solid look when open to tablet mode while not adding bulk when closed into phone mode. $19 at Amazon Protect everything : Spigen Tough Armor Most Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases leave the hinge of the phone totally exposed, but Spigen has a couple with that extra bit of protection. The Tough Armor's version should still sit flat on a desk in tablet mode (unlike the Slim Armor Pro), and it offers a nice lip around the outer screen and the camera. $50 at Amazon Smoother, yet bold : ZYKY Soft PU Leather Shell This case is very similar to the Foluu, but it's twice as much. However, I think this one earns the upgrade with a wider array of colors and a cleaner, smoother look to the back cover by eschewing the fake stitching for a more polished edge instead. $25 at Amazon Multifunction mirror kickstand : TingYR Mirror Plated Kickstand Case You'd be forgiven this is just another mirror folio case, but in this case, it pulls triple duty. Yes, it's a quick and easy mirror, but you can check notifications or the Always-on display through the transparent surface, and it serves as a multi-mode kickstand, too. $20 at Amazon Colorful carbon fiber : ZYKY Carbon Fiber Cover If leather isn't your preferred look, this snap-on case instead takes notes from one of the most icon case styles of the last decade: carbon fiber. I'm partial to the blue or red, but we also have the classic black carbon fiber or a softer brown to pick from. From $22 at Amazon

Why great Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 3 cases are harder to find right now

There's a bevy of fun cases from Samsung and Spigen for the Galaxy Z Fold 3, with the S Pen Folio sitting pretty at the top of the pack. I like the S Pen, but I'm not sure how long I'll be able to tolerate the extra girth here — at least it's not as awkward as the S21 Ultra version. The Spigen Tough Armor and Neo Hybris S cases are also quite interesting, especially the way the hard back panel rotates out into the kickstand while the inner layer keeps the Z fold 3 secure. It adds a fair amount of bulk, but heavy-duty cases are popular for a reason: they protect your investment.

Despite how blatantly awesome the Galaxy Z Fold 3 looks, you can't deny this is an expensive phone that's still trying to break out of a niche enthusiast segment and into the mainstream. As such, many case manufacturers are waiting to see how the Z Fold 3 — and the Z Flip 3 — do in pre-orders and initial interest before deciding how many cases they'll offer. This means that outside some early cases from bigger companies like Spigen, Incipio, and Samsung, of course, you might not see much in the way of cases for the Z Fold 3 around launch.

Don't worry, though! We know that case makers come around on these phones pretty quickly. Its predecessor, the Galaxy Z Fold 2, has good case selection now, as does the Z Flip series. It just means if you're not too keen on what's available today, you can grab an affordable case for now and wait for your dream case to arrive.