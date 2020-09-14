Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

The best Galaxy Tab S7 screen protectors will ensure the beauty of your new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, a pretty sweet tablet with an 11-inch screen, refined S Pen, and bold new color options. However, while you want to show off the tablet's look, you also want to keep the device sufficiently protected. And along with a protective case, a screen protector will also prevent cracks and scratches. We've rounded up some great ones to consider.

The best Galaxy Tab S7 screen protectors keep your screen clean and protected

The first thing you should always do when getting a fancy new smartphone or one of the best Samsung tablets is to grab a protective case for it. And while some cases come with screen protectors, it's not a bad idea to upgrade to a tempered glass one, or something that's of a nicer quality.

I like the SPARIN HD Tempered Glass screen protector because it offers a nice balance between thin design, strong protection, and affordable price. Plus, you get three in a pack so you can share with others or have a replacement should one crack.

The BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector is also a nice matte option that will help reduce glare from the screen as well, protecting your eyes, which is an important consideration, especially if you plan to use the tablet a lot, or for long periods of time.

For the past few years, I have used liquid screen protectors on my phones, and while it's tough to tell if they actually work (unless you drop your phone or tablet, of course!) they are said to provide just as much protection as tempered glass or plastic ones. The 7TECH Nano Liquid Screen Protector will cost you much more than any of the others on the list, but it's something you can keep around to protect multiple devices, not just the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. So in that respect, it might be worth the extra investment.