The best Galaxy Tab S7 screen protectors will ensure the beauty of your new Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, a pretty sweet tablet with an 11-inch screen, refined S Pen, and bold new color options. However, while you want to show off the tablet's look, you also want to keep the device sufficiently protected. And along with a protective case, a screen protector will also prevent cracks and scratches. We've rounded up some great ones to consider.
- Strong and functional: SPARIN HD Tempered Glass -3-pack
- Super slim: Benazcap Tempered Glass Screen Protector – 2-pack
- Rounded edges: Supershieldz Tempered Glass
- Liquid alternative: 7TECH Nano Liquid Screen Protector
- No fingerprints: Moko Screen Protector – 2-pack
- A matte finish: MYBAT Arium Tempered Glass
- Comes with a case: IVSO Case + Screen Protector
- Like pen to paper: BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector
- Spares to share: BISEN Ultra Clear Screen Protector – 4-pack
Strong and functional: SPARIN HD Tempered Glass -3-packStaff pick
Compatible with the S Pen, this case is just 0.3mm thin and is touted to be three times stronger than your average plastic screen protector. Plus, it comes in a three-pack so you can share with the family or keep spares on hand.
Super slim: Benazcap Tempered Glass Screen Protector – 2-pack
At just 0.25mm, this ultra-slim case is one of the thinnest we've seen, offering super sensitivity to touch that won't impact the experience with your finger or S Pen. But it's also tough for some protection. It comes two in a pack.
Rounded edges: Supershieldz Tempered Glass
The rounded edges mean the protector perfectly contours to the device while maintaining the touch experience. It has a hydrophobic and oleophobic coating to reduce fingerprints from sweat and residue.
Liquid alternative: 7TECH Nano Liquid Screen Protector
Instead of positioning a tempered glass or plastic screen protector overtop the device, consider this liquid screen protector that you wipe on top and let cure to get water- and scratch-resistant protection. One bottle is enough for up to10 devices so the whole family can use it for the screens on other devices, too.
No fingerprints: Moko Screen Protector – 2-pack
The oil-repellant hydrophobic layer on this tempered glass screen protector will help reduce fingerprint absorption so you get a clean and clear screen. And it's just 0.33mm thing to maintain a seamless touch experience.
A matte finish: MYBAT Arium Tempered Glass
With a matte finish, this tempered glass screen protector is anti-crease and anti-shatter, and offers simple application for instant screen protection.
Comes with a case: IVSO Case + Screen Protector
For a price comparable to the others, you can get a screen protector as well as a hard-back shell case that has a built-in pencil holder. The included screen protector is made of tempered glass and has rounded edges.
Like pen to paper: BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector
This matte screen protector not only reduces glare to help protect your eyes, the ultra-thin design also means that when you write, sketch, and draw using the S Pen, it feels like you're writing on actual paper.
Spares to share: BISEN Ultra Clear Screen Protector – 4-pack
With four screen protectors in pack, you'll have spares to keep on hand when needed, or can share with friends and family who also have the same tablet. Made of Japanese PEZT film with a bubble-free adhesive, the anti-scratch and anti-shock protectors come with a lifetime warranty and replacement.
The best Galaxy Tab S7 screen protectors keep your screen clean and protected
The first thing you should always do when getting a fancy new smartphone or one of the best Samsung tablets is to grab a protective case for it. And while some cases come with screen protectors, it's not a bad idea to upgrade to a tempered glass one, or something that's of a nicer quality.
I like the SPARIN HD Tempered Glass screen protector because it offers a nice balance between thin design, strong protection, and affordable price. Plus, you get three in a pack so you can share with others or have a replacement should one crack.
The BERSEM Paperfeel Screen Protector is also a nice matte option that will help reduce glare from the screen as well, protecting your eyes, which is an important consideration, especially if you plan to use the tablet a lot, or for long periods of time.
For the past few years, I have used liquid screen protectors on my phones, and while it's tough to tell if they actually work (unless you drop your phone or tablet, of course!) they are said to provide just as much protection as tempered glass or plastic ones. The 7TECH Nano Liquid Screen Protector will cost you much more than any of the others on the list, but it's something you can keep around to protect multiple devices, not just the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7. So in that respect, it might be worth the extra investment.
