Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases Android Central 2021

Only one of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases will keep your new tablet protected from life's little mishaps. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE launched in the U.S. earlier this summer and though it doesn't rank as the best Android tablet like its older sibling, the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7, it is one of the most affordable Samsung 5G tablets yet and features a beautiful 12.4-inch LCD display with 2560x1600 WQXGA resolution. To keep your device's 8MP rear and 5MP front cameras as well as its pristine screen safe, these are some of the best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases to consider.

The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE cases to suit your style and needs

The latest Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE took many of the most popular traits from the Samsung Galaxy S7 but added a larger 12.4-inch display and 5G connectivity, though its processor isn't quite as powerful and it has a slower refresh rate. Nevertheless, this is a new Android tablet worth buying, and of course, protecting.

If you're looking for a case that'll fit like a glove, then the Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE Book Cover is the case for you. There's also a similar, yet more expensive, option from Samsung that includes a keyboard along with the book cover, and both are guaranteed to do a fantastic job at looking good and keeping your tablet safe.

If, however, you're hoping to find something a bit cheaper, you can opt for a clear case from Zeking that'll do the trick, or even the Dadnsim case, which is a lot like other pricier folio cases. And if you're someone who is hoping to find a case with a bit of color, the SaharaCase has a lovely, unique design while the Soke case offers a variety of different colors.