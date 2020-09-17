Best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 Cases Android Central 2020
The best Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 cases protect your new investment without masking the tablet's incredible screen or svelte design. While it's the smaller of the two S7 models, the Tab S7 sports an 11-inch screen and some noticeable heft, which means it needs protection as well as something to prop it up on the table so you don't crane your neck staring down at it all day. These are the best kickstand cases, folios, and keyboard covers your Tab S7 deserves.
- Robust kickstand: Spigen Tough Armor Pro
- Official colors: Samsung Book Cover
- Value pick: Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold Folio
- Fold it up: Vego Origami Slim Shell
- Laptop-like: Samsung Keyboard Cover
- Leather feel for less: MoKo Ultra Slim
Robust kickstand: Spigen Tough Armor ProStaff pick
Folio kickstands are great, but they can be a bit bulky, whereas the kickstand on the Tough Armor Pro is stable and sturdy without taking up tons of table space.
Official colors: Samsung Book Cover
You will pay more for the fit and finish of Samsung's first-party folio case, but it's hard to understate how thin and luxurious it feels in the hand.
Value pick: Neepanda Slim Tri-Fold Folio
Want a folio that won't break the bank or leave you unprotected? Neepanda's folio keep the corners and the screen protected without bulk in nine colors.
Fold it up: Vego Origami Slim Shell
There are very few Tab S7 folios that can function as a vertical kickstand in addition to landscape, but Vego's origami-based folio lets you have it both ways.
Laptop-like: Samsung Keyboard Cover
If you want to make the most of DeX mode on your larger tablet, you need a keyboard. This one connects via pogo pins and has a trackpad for the full laptop experience.
Leather feel for less: MoKo Ultra Slim
Leather cases are marvelous, but they're also easy to mess up, which is why I'll take synthetic leather folios like this Moko any day. The sleeve for the S Pen is an excellent touch.
Who makes the best Galaxy tab S7 cases?
It's lovely to see name-brand cases available at launch for the Galaxy Tab S7 like the ruggedly reliable Spigen Tough Armor Pro, which offers up excellent corner protection and a sturdy but compact kickstand on the back so that you can prop it up without taking up too much room. For those of us who aren't huge folio fans, the Tough Armor Pro is a breath of fresh air without turning your tablet into a tank.
If you are into the folio look and feel, the Samsung Book Cover looks and feels incredible, but it can be a bit pricey for a non-keyboard cover. I'm a big fan of the colors offered here, but if you want something more subdued, there's also the much more competitively-priced Neepanda Slim Tri-Fol for your folio needs.
