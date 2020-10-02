Best Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Screen Protectors Android Central 2020

Samsung's latest device is here, and despite the rest of the device being made from plastic, chances are you are looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors. Paired up with some of the best Galaxy S20 FE cases and you have all the protection you'll need. This new smartphone is already turning heads with its sleek design and a spec-sheet that could rival some of the best Android phones on the market.

Avoid the scratches and get the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors

When you're looking for the best Galaxy S20 FE screen protectors, you can't go wrong with the ZAGG Invisible Shield Glass+. In addition to keeping your device's display looking pristine, these also aim to help alleviate the potential eye strain from staring at your display. These screen protectors even feature "embedded ions" to help kill off most of the bacteria that can accumulate on your display.

Those who want to not only protect the main display but also want some protection for the camera module will love the AVIDET Screen Protector Kit. There are two tempered glass screen protectors for both the primary screen, but there are also two smaller protectors for the rear camera module. Installation couldn't be easier with the included instructions, and you won't have to worry about dealing with any bubbles either.