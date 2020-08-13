Best Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra Cases Android Central 2020

The best cases for the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra needs to balance protection and profile, style and substance, and do it all without breaking the bank. The Note 20 Ultra is one of the most cutting-edge phones on the market, but it's also one of the largest and heaviest phones in 2020 as well. Combine that with the luxury price tag that Samsung demands, and you have a recipe for disaster if you dare to take your new phone out into the world naked. Skip the public smartphone indecency and get yourself a great case.

What are the best cases for the Note 20 Ultra?

The Note 20 Ultra is a phone with good bit of heft to it, so you need two things above all else in a case: you need grip and you need impact protection. If you still need your case to be slim while guarding your new flagship, the Ringke Air-S offers great grip and some cushioning while hugging the Note 20's every curve and not being as flashy and showboating. It's an understated look for a refined user.

If you need something more rugged to keep it safe, the Ghostek Atomic will let the Mystic Bronze shine through while that shiny bumper conceals the shock-absorbing gel that sits around the corners and the top/bottom edges. I adore the look of the bold red with the bronze, but the Iridescent version could mesh really well with the Mystic White.