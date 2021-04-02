Best Samsung Galaxy A52 Cases Android Central 2021

We expect that the new Samsung Galaxy A52 will take home the crown for best cheap Android phone of the year. This is the successor to the ultra-popular Galaxy A51 from last year that was actually Samsung's best-selling phone over the course of the year. And why wouldn't you want to keep one of the best Sasmung phones protected with the best Galaxy A52 cases?

Deciding on the best Galaxy A52 cases

If we had to pick just one when looking at the best Galaxy A52 cases, it would have to be the Caseology Nano Pop. This case is just plain fun with its different color options and dual-tone design. Plus, the Nano Pop offers more protection than you might expect without adding too much bulk.

The next best case for the Galaxy A52 is the Spigen Liquid Crystal, if only for the ability to show off your new phone without sacrificing protection. Spigen knows a thing or two about making good cases, and the Liquid Crystal is no exception. The reinforced buttons ensure you won't deal with any mis-clicks, and the TPU material provides all the grip you need.