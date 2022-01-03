Best Samsung Galaxy A52 & A52 5G cases 2022

We expect the new Samsung Galaxy A52 will take home the crown for best cheap Android phone of the year. It's the successor to the ultra-popular Galaxy A51 from last year that was actually Samsung's best-selling phone over the course of the year. And why wouldn't you want to keep one of the best Samsung phones protected with the best Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G cases? Here are some of our favorites to add pops of color to your device, while keeping it protected for years to come.

Deciding on the best Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G cases

Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central PopSocket not included — but recommended for extra color pop and comfort. (Image credit: Source: Ara Wagoner / Android Central)

If we had to pick just one when looking at the best Galaxy A52 and Galaxy A52 5G cases, it would have to be the Caseology Nano Pop. This case is just plain fun with its different color options and dual-tone design. Plus, the Nano Pop offers more protection than you might expect without adding too much bulk.

The next best case for the Galaxy A52 is the Spigen Liquid Crystal, if only for the ability to show off your new phone without sacrificing protection. Spigen knows a thing or two about making good cases, and the Liquid Crystal is no exception. The reinforced buttons ensure you won't deal with any misclicks, and the TPU material provides all the grip you need.