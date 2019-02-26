A rugged case is a very smart idea when you're looking to protect a $900 investment such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, but there's a number of great options available. You can spend a bit more for a tried and trusted case such as OtterBox Defender series, go for something that offers enhanced grip like the Poetic Revolution, or opt for an ultra-slim one-piece case like the Spigen Rugged Armor. There are no wrong answers here — all of these cases have been expertly designed to keep your Galaxy S10 well protected. Choosing the right one comes down to your own personal preferences and style.

Investing in a rugged case for your phone just makes sense, as you'll be able to get more reselling a phone that's been kept in immaculate condition rather than one that's been exposed to pocket change and drops. If you don't like the idea of adding bulk to your sleek new phone but still want quality protection I'll once again recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor case. It's my go-to for any new phone I buy and has taken the brunt of some nasty drops without once letting me down.

