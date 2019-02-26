A rugged case is a very smart idea when you're looking to protect a $900 investment such as the Samsung Galaxy S10, but there's a number of great options available. You can spend a bit more for a tried and trusted case such as OtterBox Defender series, go for something that offers enhanced grip like the Poetic Revolution, or opt for an ultra-slim one-piece case like the Spigen Rugged Armor. There are no wrong answers here — all of these cases have been expertly designed to keep your Galaxy S10 well protected. Choosing the right one comes down to your own personal preferences and style.
Safe from anything
Samsung Rugged Protective Cover
We start with Samsung's own rugged case since who would know better, right? Samsung has tested this case for shock and drop resistance, and it even comes with a branded kickstand built right into the back of the case that allows you to prop up the S10 in two different viewing angles.
Redesigned favorite
Spigen Neo Hybrid
The first of two Spigen cases on our list, the Neo Hybrid is a more traditionally rugged option that combines a shock-absorbing TPU case bolstered by a rigid bumper frame for extra resilience. It's thin enough to be wireless charging compatible and available in four sharp color styles.
Accessories included
Zizo Bolt
Zizo always goes a bit extra with their case design, and the Bolt series is a prime example. This heavy duty case offers great protection for your Galaxy S10 with a built-in kickstand, clip-on belt hip holster, and an optional lanyard. It's available in five color options for the Galaxy S10.
A clear winner
Lifeproof NËXT
Lifeproof offers an even more rugged case, the FRĒ, but it's not yet available, so we'll suggest its clear case which still protects against drops, dirt, and snow while also letting you admire the Galaxy S10's design. It's expensive, but also designed to work with cool accessories for quickly mounting your phone for bike rides or runs.
Pocket-friendly
OtterBox Commuter
Chances are you've owned an OtterBox case before, but if you haven't, you should know this is a premium case brand that's backed by a lifetime warranty. The Commuter is the slimmer case line that offers solid protection along with port covers while keeping the design lighter and thinner than the Defender series.
All-in on protection
OtterBox Defender
The Galaxy S10 is a $900 phone, so let's not mess around here. The OtterBox Defender case is a thick case that offers multiple layers of protection including a front plate that helps protect the curved display without the complications from a traditional screen protector. Its available in three color options and also includes a belt-clip holster/kickstand combo.
360-degree protection
Poetic Revolution
The Poetic Revolution series case is a great rugged case if you don't mind replacing the sleek curves of the Galaxy S10 for flat corner edges. This case is designed to be rugged and thin enough to support wireless charging, with a front casing to protect the screen and a built-in kickstand on the back.
Tough and reliable
SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro
A perennial favorite, the SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle case is a heavy duty case that offers outstanding protection for phones such as the Galaxy 10. This phone includes a front bezel that guards the screen without covering up the screen, and you also get an optional swivelling belt-clip holster.
Built like a tank
ArmadilloTek Vanguard Series
ArmadilloTek is a fairly new casemaker out of Dallas-Forth Worth, Texas, a state that knows and needs rugged cases more than most. This case has a three-layer design to protect your S10 from virtually everything. There's a kickstand on the back, precise button covers, and your Galaxy S10 can still wirelessly charge even with the case on.
Pretty and durable
X-Doria Defense Shield Series
X-Doria's Defense Shield combines a rugged bumper with a hard, clear back that allows your S10's beauty to shine through while keeping it safe. The Black and Red bumper variants are nice, but the Iridescent version with its wonderful purple/green/blue shimmer is perfectly suited to the S10's Blue and Green variants.
For the minimalists
Spigen Rugged Armor
When it's got rugged in the name, it deserves a spot on the list. This is my go-to case every time for it's form factor and price. Spigen uses all it's best impact protection tricks to protect your Galaxy S10 with a slim and convenient one-piece design. A great option if you want a protective case that still keeps the look and feel of the phone's design.
Investing in a rugged case for your phone just makes sense, as you'll be able to get more reselling a phone that's been kept in immaculate condition rather than one that's been exposed to pocket change and drops. If you don't like the idea of adding bulk to your sleek new phone but still want quality protection I'll once again recommend the Spigen Rugged Armor case. It's my go-to for any new phone I buy and has taken the brunt of some nasty drops without once letting me down.
This post may contain affiliate links. See our disclosure policy for more details.