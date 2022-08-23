Best heavy duty cases for Galaxy S10 in 2022

While it isn't the latest in the Samsung lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is still a very capable device. Being a flagship smartphone, it's also quite fragile, complete with a glass back panel and a curved display. So if you're planning on buying one, or you have one and you want to keep it in good shape, it only makes sense to protect it with a heavy duty case. Here are a few of the best Galaxy S10 rugged cases you can get.

Despite being more than two years old at this point, Samsung Galaxy S10 still looks every bit like a modern flagship. This is primarily because of the smartphone's all-glass construction, which lends it a premium appearance. Unfortunately, it also makes the device more susceptible to damage, which is why getting a heavy duty case makes perfect sense.

Even though all of the rugged Galaxy S10 cases detailed above are awesome, my top choice is Otterbox's Defender Series case. Its dual-layer design combines soft and hard materials to maximize impact resistance. Then there's the included clip-on holster with its swiveling kickstand, which makes the whole package even better.

Alternatively, you can also go for Spigen's Slim Armor CS case. It's lightweight and sleek, yet manages to pack in a hidden compartment for neatly stashing a few dollar bills or up to two credit/debit cards. With this case, you don't really have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home.

Not really a fan of heavy duty cases? Well, in that case, there are plenty of other Galaxy S10 cases you might find worth a look.