Best heavy duty cases for Galaxy S10 in 2022
By Rajat Sharma published
The maximum protection for your Galaxy S10
While it isn't the latest in the Samsung lineup, the Samsung Galaxy S10 is still a very capable device. Being a flagship smartphone, it's also quite fragile, complete with a glass back panel and a curved display. So if you're planning on buying one, or you have one and you want to keep it in good shape, it only makes sense to protect it with a heavy duty case. Here are a few of the best Galaxy S10 rugged cases you can get.
These Galaxy S10 cases are the best for protecting your new phone
Top-tier protection
Otterbox's cases have always been renowned for their legendary durability, and the Defender Series is no different. Featuring a polycarbonate shell and an outer slipcover made from synthetic rubber, it gives your Galaxy S10 multi-layered protection. The case also comes with a clip-on polycarbonate holster, whose belt clip can swivel sideways to function as a kickstand.
Built to withstand anything
Arguably among the toughest Galaxy S10 cases out there, ArmadilloTek's Vanguard Series can shield your phone from up to twenty feet high drops. Its shock-absorbent TPU shell comes with reinforced corners, while the hard plastic exterior provides additional impact resistance. You also get port coverings that prevent dust from getting into the phone's USB-C and 3.5mm audio ports.
Safety with style
UAG's Plasma Series shields your Galaxy S10 from the harshest of environments and looks good while doing so as well. The rugged case sports a lightweight construction, with an impact-resistant soft core and hard outer armor. For protection against scratches, it features skid pads on the top and bottom edges. The case is wireless charging compatible as well.
Slim yet sturdy
Want a rugged case that doesn't add too much bulk to your phone? Get Spigen's Tough Armor. Boasting a dual-layer construction, it uses Air Cushion technology to defend your Galaxy S10 from all kinds of damage. You get an integrated kickstand for added convenience, while precise cutouts allow easy access to the phone's ports, loudspeaker, and microphone.
Reliable everyday defense
Otterbox's Commuter Series can fit into most pockets with little to no effort, thanks to its sleek profile. Having a polycarbonate shell and a synthetic rubber slipcover, the case comes with non-slippery edges that improve the in-hand grip. It also features port covers that prevent dirt and other stuff from getting into your phone's USB-C and 3.5mm audio ports.
Straight from Samsung
If you prefer official accessories, Samsung's own Galaxy S10 rugged protective cover is a no-brainer. The ruggedized case features a unique ridged back panel and offers military-grade protection against bumps and falls. You also get two built-in kickstands of different lengths, making it easier to prop the phone at the most optimal viewing angle(s).
Gorgeous design
Crave's Dual Guard is easily one of the best-looking Galaxy S10 cases on the market. Its two-layer design features a TPU core and a scratch-resistant hard polycarbonate shell that's available in several funky color options (Forest Green, Navy, and Slate). Plus, it's compatible with Samsung's Wireless PowerShare feature.
Clearly awesome
Ringke's Fusion-X lets you admire (or show off!) your Galaxy S10 in style, thanks to its transparent back panel. The heavy-duty case is made from soft TPU material and features a polycarbonate bumper for enhanced impact resistance. It also comes with raised lips around the edges that shield the display from damage even if the phone were to take a fall face-down.
Doubles up as a wallet
With its dual-layered structure and Air Cushion technology, Spigen's Slim Armor CS ensures your Galaxy S10 can survive even the hardest of falls. But what really makes the case for this thing is its integrated storage compartment hidden behind a sliding door, which can easily hold up to two credit/debit cards, or a couple of bills.
360-degree coverage
While most cases only protect the back of your Galaxy S10, Youmaker's Kickstand case guards its front as well. Featuring a TPU inner core and a hard polycarbonate outer shell, the rugged case provides military-grade protection against drops. It also comes with a built-in screen protector and features raised lips that prevent the rear camera array from getting scratched.
Keep your Samsung Galaxy S10 shining like new
Despite being more than two years old at this point, Samsung Galaxy S10 still looks every bit like a modern flagship. This is primarily because of the smartphone's all-glass construction, which lends it a premium appearance. Unfortunately, it also makes the device more susceptible to damage, which is why getting a heavy duty case makes perfect sense.
Even though all of the rugged Galaxy S10 cases detailed above are awesome, my top choice is Otterbox's Defender Series case. Its dual-layer design combines soft and hard materials to maximize impact resistance. Then there's the included clip-on holster with its swiveling kickstand, which makes the whole package even better.
Alternatively, you can also go for Spigen's Slim Armor CS case. It's lightweight and sleek, yet manages to pack in a hidden compartment for neatly stashing a few dollar bills or up to two credit/debit cards. With this case, you don't really have to worry about forgetting your wallet at home.
Not really a fan of heavy duty cases? Well, in that case, there are plenty of other Galaxy S10 cases you might find worth a look.
When Rajat got his first PC—a Pentium III machine with 128MB of RAM and a 56kbps dial-up modem—back in 2001, he had little idea it would mark the beginning of a lifelong love affair with gadgets. That fascination, combined with a penchant for writing and editing, ultimately led to him becoming a technology journalist. Some of Rajat's other interests include Photography, Hand Lettering, and Digital Typography. He's also somewhat obsessed with wrist-worn timepieces, and appreciates a Casio just as much as a Jaeger-LeCoultre.
Get the best of Android Central in in your inbox, every day!
Thank you for signing up to Android Central. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.