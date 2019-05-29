While shirts and sneakers are fun ways to show your pride, if you want to really show yours off this Pride month — and all year long — put your pride somewhere that's always within reach, eye-catching, and modern: your smartphone! The Galaxy S10 and its horizontal camera module gives you a sizeable expanse on the back for bold colors and strong statements, and these cases take full advantage to create a unique and fabulously awesome look for you to rock while out and about.

Pride is different for all

There is so much out there beyond the normal rainbow cases these days — not that there's anything wrong with a good rainbow — and I'm especially happy to see so many collections that offer merchandise for the less mainstream sexualities in the spectrum such as Asexuality. Representation is important, after all, and I'll be picking up a Lawful Ace to display my personal geekiness full blast this summer, along with the Lightsaber Rainbow to rock while lurking around Galaxy's Edge this fall.

For those looking to show support as an ally, Skinit's Love is Equal clear case and the HUMAN, LGBT+ case on Redbubble are both high-quality options for you to consider. And if you have any other pride cases you feel are worthy of this roundup, send them to me on Twitter!

