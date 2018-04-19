Best Overall

Best for PS4 Pro Short of buying a PlayStation Vita and doing some Remote Play magic, playing your PlayStation 4 on the go can be a tricky and cumbersome experience. But it doesn't have to be. That's thanks to the advent of portable monitors. While it won't be portable in a handheld sense, you can make it far more comfortable to not only pack up and travel with your PS4, but also play it anywhere you can find a power outlet. The portable monitors we'll be taking a look at today are all capable of delivering very competent gaming experiences for your PS4. We've highlighted monitors based on a number of factors, including portability, ease of use, and resolution.

Best Overall: GeChic 1503H 15.6-inch Monitor

GeChic wins our pick for best PS4 monitor with their 1503H model. With a 15.6-inch IPS panel, a resolution that supports up to 1080p, and a 12.5ms response time, this display will show your PS4 games in crisp detail, and you won't be hitting the "Game Over" screen due to delayed input. The raw stats are exciting enough to consider it for top honors, but it's all the engineering prowess on display that puts it over the top. It's remarkably thin and light at 11mm for girth and 798g for weight, making it a breeze to throw into a bag. The GeChic 1503H also comes with a built-in stand, has stereo speakers onboard, and is powered by USB so you only need a power outlet for your PS4 to get your game on. Bottom line: If you need a monitor that can do it all -- and do it all without a fuss -- the GeChic 1503H is it. It's pricey at just over $300, but your PS4 won't have a better road mate. One more thing: There's a VESA bracket available for the 1503H, meaning you can mount the display to something like this and have it look like part of your PS4.

Why the GeChic M1503H Portable Monitor is the best GeChic offers a keen balance that culminates in a capable portable monitor for not a whole lot of money. The M1503H offers up a crisp 1080p image on a very respectable 15.5-inch slate, all the while doing so for just over $300. There are no compromises on audio, setup is simple, and traveling with it is a non-issue thanks to its lowkey profile. More than all of that, it's flexible. Thanks to its standard HDMI and VGA connections, you can find way more uses for this monitor than gaming on your PS4. Use it with your Chromecast when you're in need of less interactive entertainment, or attach it to a laptop when you need that extra display room to help you stay productive. It does it all.

Best on a budget: GAEMS M155 Portable Gaming Monitor

If you need to save a few bucks, GAEMS (nope, not a typo) is what you should be looking at. This monitor lives up to its namesake with an edgy design that'll look great sitting on top of your PS4. This 15.5-inch unit doesn't quite offer up the 1080p resolution that we'd normally consider a bare minimum for gaming on the PS4, but for its form, function, and cost, we'll let it slide. It'll take an HDMI input from your PS4 no problem, and USB power means you'll only need one AC outlet to get going. As for response time, GAEMS doesn't advertise an exact number, but claims it's "virtually lag-free." For what it's worth, the reviews don't suggest any inaccuracies in that claim. Bottom line: You can't do any better than the GAEMS M155 for less than $200. You'll lose some pleasantries for your budget, but it ultimately delivers the goods. One more thing: GAEMS only includes one speaker in this model, so if you're looking for stereo audio then you'll need to use a pair of headphones or external speakers.

Best for PS4 Pro: MageDok 4K Portable Monitor

Didn't think you could get a portable display that can handle your 4K needs? Guess again. MageDok's 4K monitor accepts a 4K 60Hz signal over HDMI, something that's still mostly unheard of in this form factor. Some will argue that 4K is overkill for a 15.6-inch display, but if you are convinced that 1080p is not sharp enough at this size then who are they to judge? At $399, this might be a niche option reserved for the most serious of gamers, but you'll get every bit of your money's worth if you decide to go this route. It has stereo speakers, USB-C and DisplayPort connectivity, VESA-standard mounting holes, and comes in at a weight of just 907g. Bottom line: This is currently your only option if you want to make the most of your PS4 Pro's 4K capabilities. Unless you're sensitive to seeing individual pixels at this size, then most people should consider opting for cheaper 1080p sets. One more thing: While it supports PS4's 4K resolution, MageDok's monitor doesn't support the growing HDR standard. Keep that in mind before buying.

Conclusion At the end of the day, any portable monitor with an HDMI port will work for your PS4, but the options we highlighted today are advantaged in all the right areas. They're sizable and sharp in resolution because no one wants to feel like they're playing on a viewfinder. They all use IPS panels, so you'll get bright, accurate colors at a range of different viewing angles. Those panels are also 60Hz, so they can show all your PS4 games at 60 frames per second. Last but not least, relatively fast response times means you won't be lagging behind the competition when playing online. The GeChic M155 offers the best balance of all these important factors, but be sure to explore the others if you feel they can serve your needs better.